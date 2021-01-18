Smartronix Acquires Government Technology Solutions Provider Datastrong

Smartronix, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by private equity firm OceanSound Partners, has acquired Datastrong, a technology solution provider (TSP) focused on data architecture, design and business analytics for government and commercial clients. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 44 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

About Smartronix and Datastrong: Cloud MSP and TSP Company Bckgrounds

Smartronix of Hollywood, Maryland, provides IT and cloud solutions to government and commercial customers, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The cloud MSP in December 2020 became one of the first Professional Services providers in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Moreover, Smartronix in October 2020 achieved FedRAMP Authorization for its Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS) to support private, public, and hybrid cloud solutions for highly regulated workloads. Smartonix also supports Google Cloud Platform.

Meanwhile, Datastrong’s areas of expertise spans enterprise analytics, data science, and data engineering and management. Datastrong’s customer base includes federal clients within the Departments of Justice and State as well as commercial clients in the pharmaceutical, financial services and education sectors, the seller says. Datastrong is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and will operate as a division of Smartronix’s Cloud Solutions business unit.

Truist served as Datastrong’s financial advisor on the deal.

Smartronix Buys Datastrong: Executive Perspectives on the Acquisition

In a prepared statement about the deal, Smartronix CEO Peter B. LaMontagne said:

“Our acquisition of Datastrong represents an important step forward in expanding the suite of offerings Smartronix can deliver to clients via the cloud. Our clients are seeing explosive data growth which makes it more challenging to gain insights, and Datastrong’s solutions will help us address this as an ongoing priority. Our FedRAMP and DoD-accredited managed services and managed security services solutions have made us ‘ Cloud Assured ’, and this acquisition makes us ‘ Data Strong ’ as well.”

In a joint statement about the deal, Datastrong founders Jacqueline Meriwether, Andrew Patterson and Michael Carr added:

“Smartronix is the right home for us, and a good cultural fit. We are confident that our employees and clients will benefit greatly from joining forces with Smartronix given their cloud solutions capabilities, broad customer base and extensive portfolio of contract vehicles.”

Rob Groat, Smartronix executive VP of technology and strategy, concluded:

“Datastrong is a great fit for Smartronix and brings new and differentiated capabilities in data analytics along with an impressive portfolio of priority public sector and commercial clients. Datastrong’s market headway is a testament to their talented team of technical professionals and leading position in the data and business analytics market.”

Private Equity Investor Backs Smartronix

Private equity firm OceanSound Partners recapitalized Smartronix in December 2019. The business was subsequently combined with Trident, a provider of advanced IT, engineering, and programmatic solutions to the United States federal government.