Smartronix Acquires Government Cloud Consulting Firm C2S

Smartronix, backed by private equity firm OceanSound Partners, has acquired C2S Consulting Group, a technology consulting firm that offers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform migration expertise to federal government agencies such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smartronix is a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP. The company designs, builds, manages, and secures various mission-critical cloud solutions. Key areas of expertise include application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation. The company has created a FedRAMP accredited CAMS and managed security services solution.

C2S Consulting Group: Executives to Know

In a ChannelE2E podcast from 2015, C2S Consulting Group President Brandee explained how and why she launched the company to focus on cloud migrations.

Now, fast forward to 2021. As part of the Smartronix-C2S Consulting Group deal:

C2S Consulting Group CEO Brandee Daly will shift to executive VP of Smartronix, reporting to CEO Peter LaMontagne. Daly will focus on strategic client and cloud growth initiatives.

C2SCG Chief Operating Officer Kevin Smith will report to Sankovich and lead a newly formed division under the Cloud Solutions business unit, which will oversee all Department of Defense and Intelligence Community clients and operations.

Smartronix Acquires C2S Consulting Group: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Daly said:

“Joining the Smartronix team ensures a great career trajectory for our employees, access to a broader range of innovative solutions for our clients, and the ability to better leverage our automation, and hybrid and multi-cloud solutions with an entirely new set of clients.”

Added LaMontagne:

“C2SCG’s strong presence in the U.S. Intelligence Community and impressive technical depth significantly enhance our leadership position in the cloud solutions market.”

Concluded Sankovich:

“The acquisition of C2SCG strengthens our unique market position as a leader in multi-cloud solutions and digital transformation. The addition of top talent from C2SCG and that of recently acquired Datastrong, combined with our in-house expertise, truly advances our vision to empower clients with innovative cloud solutions and data intelligence to realize the maximum return on their strategic investments.”

Smartronix M&A, Financing Experience

Smartronix has M&A experience. The company in January 2021 acquired Datastrong, a technology solution provider (TSP) focused on data architecture, design and business analytics for government and commercial clients.

Private equity firm OceanSound Partners recapitalized Smartronix in December 2019. The business was subsequently combined with Trident, a provider of advanced IT, engineering, and programmatic solutions to the United States federal government.