IT Services M&A: SkyePoint Decisions Buys SNR

SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. has acquired SNR Government IT Services LLC (SNR GITS), a subsidiary of Arrowpoint Corporation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SkyePoint Acquires SNR Government IT Services

SkyePoint, founded in 2009, is based in Dulles, Virginia. The company has 81 employees listed on LinkedIn. SkyePoint’s areas of expertise include cybersecurity, cybersecurity architecture and engineering, critical infrastructure and operations, applications development and maintenance, system and network optimization, remote access and enterprise messaging. SkyePoint is an established ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and CMMI for Services Level 3 business with operations across the U.S., the company said.

SNR GITS, founded in 2006, is based in Ashburn, Virginia. The company has 16 employees listed on LinkedIn. SNR’s areas of expertise include systems engineering and implementation, IT program management, network engineering and cybersecurityin support of the Defense Logistics Agency and the Department of the Army.

SkyePoint acquired all assets from SNR GITS, including its DLA JETS, Army RS3 and Army ITES-3S information technology and cybersecurity services contract vehicles, the companies said. As a division of SkyePoint, SNR GITS will operate as the defense sector arm for SkyePoint’s continued growth and investment, the companies said.

SkyePoint president Frank Sturek commented on the news:

“This acquisition reflects SkyePoint’s determined and unrelenting focus on growth and delivering excellence to our federal government customers. Our ability to provide meaningful solutions to Federal agencies, anytime, anywhere now further expands SkyePoint’s reach to the DOD as a Prime contractor. We look forward to working with our technology and industry services partners to deliver SkyePoint’s proven cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, data analytics, and application development solutions.”

Government IT M&A Activity

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government-focused IT service providers (ITSPs), MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and technology consultancies has been steady to strong.

Indeed, numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms and strategic investors have jumped into the market. Here’s a look at all government IT consulting M&A deals that ChannelE2E has tracked. Some example deals we’ve tracked include Ernst & Young (EY)’s acquisition of government technology consultancy Cambria Solutions in August 2022. In June 2022, Thrive acquired government data protection firm DSP. In May 2022, Westview Capital Partners invested in Summit 7 Systems, the Carlyle Group acquired ManTech International and Axiologic acquired Data Intelligence Technologies.