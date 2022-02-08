IT Services Company Sixwatch Acquires Sarasota Support

Florida-based cybersecurity and IT services firm Sixwatch has acquired boutique technology support company Sarasota Support for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 165 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The acquisition will expand Sixwatch’s cybersecurity and technology support offerings and allow them to expand into the Sarasota market, according to Sixwatch. All employees of Sarasota Support will be integrated into the Sixwatch delivery team, the company said.

Sixwatch currently serves clients across the state of Florida and is actively working to expand its presence in the Tampa Bay, Orlando, Sarasota, Jacksonville and Miami markets. The company says this acquisition is the first of many.

John Owens, CEO, Sixwatch, commented:

“This acquisition is first of many. Over the next few months, we anticipate closing two or three more deals across central Florida and place us as one of the largest IT providers in the area.”

About Sixwatch

Sixwatch was founded in 2020 by John Owens, who previously served as CEO of Cohesion, an IT staffing company with over 250 employees located across the United States.