Sirius Acquires Microsoft 365 Partner Champion Solutions, MessageOps

National IT solutions integrator Sirius Computer Solutions Inc. has acquired Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud partner Champion Solutions Group Inc. — which is well-known for its MessageOps business unit. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In addition to gaining Microsoft cloud expertise, the deal expands Sirius’s reach in the Southeast region of the United States, the buyer says. This marks Sirius’ ninth acquisition since 2014, the buyer notes, including Brightlight Consulting, Avnet’s digital solution services, Varrow, Force 3, thinkASG, Continuum Security Solutions, Forsythe, and Advanced Systems Group.

Sirius has over 2,600 employees with a growing team of IT experts who hold more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications. The buyer’s cloud partners include Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM and VMware. Champion employees will be immediately integrated into the Sirius organization, the buyer says.

About Champion Solutions Group and MessageOps

Champion, founded in 1979, is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Merging the two companies strengthens Sirius’ cloud and data center capabilities, and offers Champion clients an expanded portfolio of solutions in the areas of security, data, digital, managed services, cloud, IT strategy, and digital infrastructure, the two companies say.

MessageOps, Champion’s Microsoft cloud business unit, was a first mover in. the Microsoft Office 365 market. In fact, MessageOps jumped into the market before Office 365 was even a brand.

Chris Pyle, president and CEO of Champion, was an early believer in could services and evangelized the business model while most VARs were still holding firm to on-premises server hardware and Microsoft Exchange Server. Indeed, Champion and MessageOps backed Microsoft BPOS — Business Productivity Online Suite, the pre-cursor to Office 365.

Sirius Acquires Champion Solutions, MessageOps: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Joe Mertens, president and CEO of Sirius, said:

“Champion has a unique Microsoft cloud practice called MessageOps that will bring a competitive advantage to Sirius. Joining forces with Champion provides an opportunity for Sirius to gain valuable intellectual property assets and expertise related to Microsoft Azure cloud services and Microsoft 365 productivity and collaboration tools, which will add value for our clients. Moreover, the Champion team is a widely recognized and respected solutions provider with a loyal client base in Florida and other portions of the Southeast region, and with our combined team we will be able to offer clients an expanded services and solutions portfolio. We’re grateful for the opportunity to create an exciting future together.”

Added Chris Pyle, president and CEO of Champion: