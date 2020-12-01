Sirius Acquires Microsoft 365 Partner Champion Solutions, MessageOps
by Joe Panettieri • Dec 1, 2020
National IT solutions integrator Sirius Computer Solutions Inc. has acquired Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud partner Champion Solutions Group Inc. — which is well-known for its MessageOps business unit. Financial terms were not disclosed.
This is M&A deal number 498 that ChannelE2E has tracked so far in 2020. Find a full list of M&A deals here.
In addition to gaining Microsoft cloud expertise, the deal expands Sirius’s reach in the Southeast region of the United States, the buyer says. This marks Sirius’ ninth acquisition since 2014, the buyer notes, including Brightlight Consulting, Avnet’s digital solution services, Varrow, Force 3, thinkASG, Continuum Security Solutions, Forsythe, and Advanced Systems Group.
Sirius has over 2,600 employees with a growing team of IT experts who hold more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications. The buyer’s cloud partners include Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM and VMware. Champion employees will be immediately integrated into the Sirius organization, the buyer says.
About Champion Solutions Group and MessageOps
Champion, founded in 1979, is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Merging the two companies strengthens Sirius’ cloud and data center capabilities, and offers Champion clients an expanded portfolio of solutions in the areas of security, data, digital, managed services, cloud, IT strategy, and digital infrastructure, the two companies say.
MessageOps, Champion’s Microsoft cloud business unit, was a first mover in. the Microsoft Office 365 market. In fact, MessageOps jumped into the market before Office 365 was even a brand.
Chris Pyle, president and CEO of Champion, was an early believer in could services and evangelized the business model while most VARs were still holding firm to on-premises server hardware and Microsoft Exchange Server. Indeed, Champion and MessageOps backed Microsoft BPOS — Business Productivity Online Suite, the pre-cursor to Office 365.
Sirius Acquires Champion Solutions, MessageOps: Executive Perspectives
In a prepared statement about the deal, Joe Mertens, president and CEO of Sirius, said:
“Champion has a unique Microsoft cloud practice called MessageOps that will bring a competitive advantage to Sirius. Joining forces with Champion provides an opportunity for Sirius to gain valuable intellectual property assets and expertise related to Microsoft Azure cloud services and Microsoft 365 productivity and collaboration tools, which will add value for our clients. Moreover, the Champion team is a widely recognized and respected solutions provider with a loyal client base in Florida and other portions of the Southeast region, and with our combined team we will be able to offer clients an expanded services and solutions portfolio. We’re grateful for the opportunity to create an exciting future together.”
Added Chris Pyle, president and CEO of Champion:
“Sirius is a great fit for our employees, our clients and our offerings as we enter this next chapter of our business. Our employees will have the opportunity to further strengthen their skillsets and grow their careers, and our clients will have immediate access to a greater breadth of solutions and services. We will also have the ability to invest more resources into the ongoing development of our IP, enabling us to deliver leading-edge cloud monitoring, management and security tools. Our mission of helping our clients reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk will continue within the Sirius brand.
Even though this was a challenging year, our business has performed well due to our clients’ demand for cloud services. Combining with Sirius—with their extensive array of solutions, consulting offerings and managed services—ensures even more growth and success for our future. Sirius shares our commitment to adding value for our clients, forging strong partnerships with technology vendors, and investing in our employees. I could not be more excited for what lies ahead.”
No Comments