Simple Helix Acquires Data Center Business From NRTC

Simple Helix has acquired data center, carrier exchange and connectivity businesses capabilities from NRTC Managed Services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 117 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The deal expands Simple Helix from Huntsville, Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois.

Simple Helix Acquires Data Centers: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Simple Helix CEO Tracy Collins said:

“We are very excited to acquire this segment of the business from NRTC. The customers and capabilities that come with this acquisition are complementary to Simple Helix’s offerings and allow us to accelerate the development of our solutions in the marketplace.”

Added Greg Engle, Simple Helix chief growth officer:

“This purchase is a natural fit for Simple Helix. We look forward to serving our new customers in the commercial and broadband industries while creating a richer environment for existing customers as well. Working with NRTC has been great. We look forward to expanding our relationship with them to bring the best of what both of our companies have to offer.”

Concluded Jon Bartleson, president of NRTC Managed Services:

“I am very pleased with our ability to reach an agreement with Simple Helix. They have the talent and expertise to provide excellent service and support to the customers. This is a win/win.”

NRTC Managed Services Continue Forward

NRTC, meanwhile, continues to offer managed services to electric and telephone companies in rural America. NRTC Managed Services span technical support, NOC monitoring, network engineering, cybersecurity, and revenue-generating services for more than 400 providers serving more than 1 million subscribers across 46 states.