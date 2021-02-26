SilverSun Subsidiary SWK Technologies Acquires CT-Solution

SilverSun Technologies is acquiring Indianapolis, Indiana-based CT-Solution. The transaction is being conducted through SilverSun’s subsidiary SWK Technologies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CT-Solution is a reseller of Sage Software solutions. Over the last 20 years, the company has implemented technology applications at prominent manufacturers, distributors and professional service organizations throughout the midwest, according to SilverSun.

SWK Technologies is an IT consulting company that develops and provides on-premises and cloud solutions, as well as business application hosting services, to companies. The firm is focused on ERP and accounting software from Acumatica, QuickBooks and Sage – indeed, SWK is one of the largest Sage business partners in North America.

SWK Technologies’ Growth

The acquisition of CT-Solution expands SWK’s geographic footprint and increases its customer base, the company said.

SWK Technologies has been active on the M&A front over the last few years. Many of its deals have included companies within the Sage partner ecosystem. Past transactions include:

Chicago-based MSP Prairie Technology Solutions Group. June 2018: Information Systems Management Inc., a Sage channel partner and west coast-based reseller of ERP, CRM and other solutions

SilverSun Acquires CT-Solution: Quick and Seamless

Mark Meller, CEO of both SilverSun and SWK, stated:

“CT and SWK have worked closely with each other for several years, and are ideal fits for each other. Our organization has been actively engaged with the CT customers for some time, and we are excited to now have the opportunity to help them with their digital transformation as they migrate to the cloud, secure their data, work remotely, and automate their business processes. We expect the transition and integration to be quick and seamless.”

Colleen Kuhn, president of CT-Solution, said: