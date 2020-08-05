SilverSun Acquires Cisco, HP Partner Prairie Technology Solutions Group

SilverSun Technologies has acquired Chicago-based MSP Prairie Technology Solutions Group (PT) for an undisclosed amount.

SilverSun owns SWK Technologies, an IT consulting company that develops and provides on-premises and cloud solutions, as well as business application hosting services to companies. Key focus areas include ERP and accounting software from Sage, Acumatica, QuickBooks, and other third-party software automation solutions.

PT provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, and business continuity and disaster recovery services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company partners with Cisco Systems, HP Inc., Microsoft and Unitrends.

SilverSun Acquires Prairie Technology: Executive Commentary

Mark Meller, CEO of SilverSun, commented on the deal:

“We are pleased to announce this exciting transaction. This acquisition will help us in our plans to expand our MSP business to other regions where we currently have significant numbers of customers from our other technology businesses, including Phoenix, southern California, the Pacific northwest, and North Carolina.”

John Eslinger, founder and president of Prairie Tech, added:

“We are excited to join the highly regarded SWK team and look forward to adding to the value they bring their customers each and every day. We see tremendous opportunities available to us, and we are confident that we have the team and solutions to take a leadership position in managed services in the Chicagoland area.”

SilverSun’s IT Consulting Business

The acquisition of PT expands SWK’s geographic footprint and increases its customer base, the company said.

SWK Technologies has been an active buyer in the Sage partner ecosystem. It was involved in a pair of deals last year, and in mid-2018 acquired Information Systems Management Inc. (ISM), another Sage channel partner and West Coast-based reseller of ERP, CRM, and other solutions.