Accounting and IT Consulting M&A: Sikich Acquires Accelerated Growth

Accounting and tax audit firm Sikich has acquired Accelerated Growth, an accounting, finance and technology consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sikich, founded in 1982, is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company has 1,481 employees listed on LinkedIn. Sikich’s areas of expertise include accounting services, business valuation, cloud & hosting solutions, dispute advisory, ERP & CRM software, financial advisory, financial reporting, human resources, investment banking, IT infrastructure, marketing & PR, insurance services, tax planning, supply chain, Microsoft Dynamics 365, NetSuite, cybersecurity and cloud services.

Accelerated Growth, founded in 2009, is also based in Chicago. The company has 137 employees listed on LinkedIn. Accelerated Growth’s areas of expertise include CFO services, finance function administration, board advisory services, data and financial analysis services, accounting, bookkeeping, financial modeling, technology assessments, tech roadmaps, process mapping, data analysis and business intelligence.

Accelerated Growth works with companies to help optimize and execute their accounting, finance, and technology infrastructure. Approximately 120 of the company’s employees – located in both the United States and India – will join Sikich, the company said. The team will join Sikich’s downtown Chicago office and it will retain its offices in Bangalore and Ahmedabad, Sikich said.

Sikich Acquires Accelerated Growth: Executive Insights

Chris Geier, CEO, Sikich, commented:

“This expansion gives us a platform to continue to grow our outsourced accounting and international operations. Adding the Accelerated Growth team strengthens our firm’s capabilities and enhances the foundation for us to scale our service offerings to our clients.”

Bobby Achettu, founder and CEO, Accelerated Growth, said:

“Joining Sikich will provide our team with unmatched opportunities for growth and learning. The partnership also gives our clients access to a highly talented group of technology-enabled experts who can support them as their needs evolve. The culture, leadership team and overall organizational growth mindset at Sikich is completely aligned with ours.”

Accounting Firms M&A

Sikich previously acquired PA Group USA, a Microsoft Dynamics partner that deploys ERP and CRM applications for manufacturing customers, in October 2021.

These deals come as many traditional accounting firms are diversifying into the IT services sector through M&A deals. Indeed, M&A activity between accounting firms, MSPs and IT consulting firms remains strong. ChannelE2E maintains a list of deals within the sector.