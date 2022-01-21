Sigma Defense Acquires Government Security Consultancy Solute

Together, Sigma Defense Systems and Solute plan to offer DevSecOps services to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Backed by private equity firm Sagewind Capital, Sigma Defense Systems LLC has acquired security technology and engineering firm Solute Inc. Together, Sigma Defense Systems and Solute plan to offer DevSecOps services to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sigma Defense Acquires Solute

Sigma Defense Systems LLC was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Perry, Georgia. The company provides the DoD with intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance systems and services, including engineering, program management and data logistics services, according to a statement from Sigma Defense.

Solute is a technology and engineering firm that specializes in system modernization with a focus on software engineering, cybersecurity, cloud architectures and DevSecOps. Solute’s existing DevSecOps programs include Black Pearl, which provides a shared development environment and platform-as-a-service capabilities to the U.S. Navy.

The acquisition of Solute broadens the Sigma Defense portfolio, expanding its existing capabilities for C5ISR, JADC2 and tactical SATCOM communications and adds DevSecOps capabilities, according to the statement.

Sigma Defense Acquires Solute: Executive Insight

Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense, commented on the news:

“The acquisition of SOLUTE furthers Sigma Defense’s strategy of delivering a comprehensive suite of products for the JADC2 construct. It is another step in helping our DoD customers modernize programs by leveraging open-source platform as a service concept to deliver mission critical software enablement for command and control (C2), autonomy and communications. I am extremely excited by the immediate value we will be able to deliver to our customers and how that will continue to grow over time. Our nation’s ability to retain our advantage is underpinned by collaboration and speed to delivery, and we are ready to help.”

John Lyons, CEO of Solute, added:

“Sigma Defense aligns perfectly with the mission, capabilities and people of SOLUTE. Both organizations have a pedigree of delivering digital modernization for the DoD. Sigma Defense’s focus on hardware led solutions combined with SOLUTE’s software-led approach creates a powerful company that has the ability to deliver impeccable results for our DoD customers.”

Mr. Lyons will continue to oversee Solute’s operations and focus on growth opportunities, according to the statement.

Government IT Services: Mergers and Acquisitions

