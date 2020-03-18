Memo to MSPs: Consider Shifting Non-Urgent Onsite Work to Sundays – Here’s Why
While MSPs across the United States scramble to set up customers with remote access and work-from-home capabilities, many MSPs and IT consultants must also juggle on-site customer repairs.
To tackle those business challenges and minimize the risk of coronavirus exposure, here are a few suggestions:
- For on-premises customer work that can’t be avoided, shift all non-urgent projects and visits to Sundays.
- Have customers clean and vacate their offices Friday afternoon.
- Coordinate Sunday building access with end-customers.
- Shift a portion of your engineering team to a Sunday-Thursday work schedule, if possible, to ensure engineers who work Sundays remain on five-day work cycles.
- Whenever possible, address on-site server failures with cloud instances — rather than on-site server fixes.
- Got more tips to minimize on-site exposure risks? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.
MSP Industry Chatter: Coronavirus Concerns
The background: ChannelE2E has heard from multiple MSP industry sources in recent days. Many MSPs are overwhelmed with service desk tickets — many of which request those work-from-home capabilities. Others are trying to figure out how to keep their project engineers safe while visiting customer offices to fix equipment, ConnectWise VP Arlin Sorensen noted in a conversation with ChannelE2E.
While the U.S. federal government emphasizes social distancing, even the best MSPs occasionally need to visit customer locations.
Admittedly, the tips above aren’t a universal fit for all MSPs. Many MSPs may need more than a single day per week to visit customer offices. And some customers may still hold fast to on-premises servers or proprietary applications that aren’t available in the cloud.
All that said, I’m all ears and welcome more suggestions to share with our readership – Joe@AfterNines.com.
No Comments