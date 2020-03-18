Memo to MSPs: Consider Shifting Non-Urgent Onsite Work to Sundays – Here’s Why

To minimize coronavirus infection risks, MSPs should consider: Shifting non-urgent on-site work to Sundays & moving all on-site server rebuilds to cloud alternatives.

While MSPs across the United States scramble to set up customers with remote access and work-from-home capabilities, many MSPs and IT consultants must also juggle on-site customer repairs.

To tackle those business challenges and minimize the risk of coronavirus exposure, here are a few suggestions:

For on-premises customer work that can’t be avoided, shift all non-urgent projects and visits to Sundays.

Have customers clean and vacate their offices Friday afternoon.

Coordinate Sunday building access with end-customers.

Shift a portion of your engineering team to a Sunday-Thursday work schedule, if possible, to ensure engineers who work Sundays remain on five-day work cycles.

Whenever possible, address on-site server failures with cloud instances — rather than on-site server fixes.

Got more tips to minimize on-site exposure risks? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.

MSP Industry Chatter: Coronavirus Concerns

The background: ChannelE2E has heard from multiple MSP industry sources in recent days. Many MSPs are overwhelmed with service desk tickets — many of which request those work-from-home capabilities. Others are trying to figure out how to keep their project engineers safe while visiting customer offices to fix equipment, ConnectWise VP Arlin Sorensen noted in a conversation with ChannelE2E.

While the U.S. federal government emphasizes social distancing, even the best MSPs occasionally need to visit customer locations.

Admittedly, the tips above aren’t a universal fit for all MSPs. Many MSPs may need more than a single day per week to visit customer offices. And some customers may still hold fast to on-premises servers or proprietary applications that aren’t available in the cloud.

All that said, I’m all ears and welcome more suggestions to share with our readership – Joe@AfterNines.com.