Sherweb Unveils Microsoft 365 MDR Security Service for MSPs, Partners

Sherweb, a cloud solutions provider, has launched the Office Protect Alliance managed detection and response (MDR) service for Microsoft 365 applications.

Office Protect Alliance combines Sherweb’s Office Protect security management software with its incident detection and response expertise, the company stated. It will be the first in a series of cybersecurity services Sherweb plans to offer to support Microsoft cloud-based applications.

Office Protect Alliance provides Sherweb’s MSP partners with 24/7 access to a team of experts who monitor Microsoft 365 tenant activity, the company said. These experts analyze potential threats and provide guided response actions.

In addition, Office Protect Alliance eliminates false-positive security alerts, Sherweb stated. It also allows Sherweb’s MSP partners to add MDR to their Microsoft 365 offerings and fill service gaps to meet their customers’ security requirements.

A Closer Look at Office Protect

Office Protect lets organizations secure their Microsoft 365 tenants, according to Sherweb. It reduces and detects the following security vulnerabilities:

Account break-ins

Data exfiltration

Business email compromise (BEC)

Phishing

Internal threats

Lateral movement

Ransomware

Attacks by nation states

Office Protect is backed by Sherweb security analysts who watch for security threats, investigate alerts and perform remediation activities, the company stated. Also, multiple Office Protect plans and an advanced reporting add-on are available.

How Does Sherweb Work with MSPs?

Sherweb offers a partner program that lets MSPs add Office Protect to their portfolios. Along with Office Protect, MSP partners can deliver the following Sherweb security offerings:

Bitdefender antivirus

Proofpoint email protection

SSL certificates

More than 6,000 partners leverage Sherweb’s value-added services, the company said. Sherweb also provides business strategies, cloud services, operations and go-to-market expertise to 60,000 companies worldwide.