Sherweb Launches ITSM Ticketing for MSPs: A PSA Software Alternative?

Sherweb has launched an early adoption program for an IT service management (ITSM) software platform called C2 MSP. The cloud-based ITSM software includes a ticketing system and self-service portal to centralize customer requests, the launch announcement says.

Sherweb, a cloud solutions provider that works closely with MSPs, quietly acquired C2’s ITSM software in October 2020. The acquisition is part of a larger Sherweb strategy to help MSPs and partners address four core areas:

cloud products and solutions; business strategy; cloud expertise; and operational effectiveness.

In some ways, Sherweb’s ITSM platform counters MSP ticketing capabilities built into PSA (professional services automation) products, ChannelE2E believes. Key rivals may therefore include:

entrenched players such as ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya and N-able;

emerging upstarts such as Atera, HaloPSA, SuperOps.ai and Syncro; and

regional players such as Naverisk, ChannelE2E believes.

Ingram Micro is also navigating the PSA market, having acquired HarmonyPSA and tucked the software company into the CloudBlue business unit. At the high-end of the market, ServiceNow is catching on with MSPs as a co-managed services platform.

Sherweb’s Larger Strategy: MSP Partner Automation

Sherweb’s C2 MSP software also aligns with the company’s white-label MSP help desk and NOC service offerings — which are based on the GMS Live Expert acquisition of March 2021.

In a prepared statement about the C2 MSP strategy, Sherweb Co-CEO Matthew Cassar said:

“C2 MSP is a modern and simple ITSM that automates, standardizes, documents and tracks all of an MSPs time-consuming tasks, without having to hire more staff. Saving our partners time and money, allowing them to focus on their business. This is unlike other solutions as it isn’t just for mid-large businesses, any sized MSP can have success with it. It’s affordable and really fast to implement, and with its open API architecture it can seamlessly integrate into all business operations. We’re always looking for new ways in which we can better support our partners growth. We want to empower them with our diversified portfolio and services to improve their offering, and C2 MSP does just that.”

Sherweb: Evolving and Competing on Multiple Cloud Fronts

Sherweb, founded in 1998, originally was a web hosting provider. But the business has evolved and transformed multiple ways over the past two-plus decades. Key milestones, according to the company’s website, include:

2005: Launching Microsoft hosted Exchange services.

Launching Microsoft hosted Exchange services. 2007: Expanding across Canada and into the United States.

Expanding across Canada and into the United States. 2012 : Launching a partner program and introducing Microsoft hosted Sharepoint and Lync services.

: Launching a partner program and introducing Microsoft hosted Sharepoint and Lync services. 2014: Introducing Performance Cloud as an alternative to complex IT infrastructure.

Introducing Performance Cloud as an alternative to complex IT infrastructure. 2015: Selected by Microsoft to become an Office 365 indirect reseller.

Selected by Microsoft to become an Office 365 indirect reseller. Current Day: Sherweb’s cloud services now allow MSPs to procure Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, Azure, VoIP, Google Workspace and more.

Roll all those milestones together, and Sherweb now supports more than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies. Moreover, the company competes against MSP-centric technology companies in multiple sectors — including areas like cloud distribution; VoIP and unified communications; outsourced MSP service desks and much more.