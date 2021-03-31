Sherweb Acquires GMS for Outsourced MSP Help Desk, NOC Services

Cloud solutions provider Sherweb has acquired Global Mentoring Solutions Inc. (GMS), which offers white-labeled MSP support, help desk and NOC services known to MSP partners as GMS Live Expert. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 214 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Outsourced Help Desks and NOCs for MSPs: The competition

The GMS acquisition essentially positions Sherweb vs. such rivals as IT By Design and ConnectWise Expert Services (formerly Continuum). Additional players in the market include:

GMS, founded in 2000, provides white-labeled services such as troubleshooting, network monitoring and management to hundreds of thousands of end users on behalf of MSPs. The exact GMS installed base and associated revenues were not disclosed. The GMS services integrate with third-party RMM (remote monitoring and management) and PSA (professional services automation) platforms.

This is the latest in a growing list of Sherweb acquisitions. The company in 2020 acquired C2 Enterprise for IT service management software and and PurelyHR for human resources management solutions.

Sherweb Acquires GMS Live Expert: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the latest deal, Sherweb Co-CEO Matthew Cassar said:

“Joining forces with GMS adds a lot of value to Sherweb’s offering. We’re continuously looking to add new services that will provide partners with opportunities and resources. By giving MSPs the ability to send support tickets 24/7 directly to a trusted North American partner for first line response and escalation, we’re transforming the way they’re able to scale their capacity and capability. By leveraging our in-house expertise and infrastructure, partners will be able to reduce overall operating costs, streamline operations and focus entirely on building and providing a compelling managed service offering. Operational effectiveness and cloud expertise are two of the central pillars of our partner program, with the help of GMS we’ll now be able to add even more value to these areas of our business.”

GMS CEO Wayne Goldstein added:

“I’m incredibly proud of what my team has accomplished over the past 20 years and am looking forward to following their continued success with the Sherweb family.”

Ahead of the deal, Sherweb’s cloud services supported 6,000 partners and 80,000 companies.