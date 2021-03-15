Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec Explains MSSP Security Trends

Robert Herjavec explains key MSSP, MDR, SOAR and cybersecurity automation trends. Plus, more details on the Herjavec Group-Apax Partners deal.

In the consumer market, Robert Herjavec is known as an angel investor on Shark Tank. But in the B2B market, Herjavec is known worldwide as the CEO of Herjavec Group, a Top 250 MSSP that private equity firm Apax Partners acquired in February 2021.

When the Apax Partners-Herjavec Group deal was announced, our sister site MSSP Alert reached out to the companies for more details. The result is this MSSP Alert video interview with CEO Robert Herjavec.

The February 2021 conversation covers key trends in the MSSP and cybersecurity markets; how and why Herjavec Group and Apax Partners connected; key priorities for the MSSP; and Robert Herjavec’s continued commitment to the cybersecurity business.

Here’s the interview:

The overall conversation covers: