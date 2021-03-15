Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec Explains MSSP Security Trends
Robert Herjavec explains key MSSP, MDR, SOAR and cybersecurity automation trends. Plus, more details on the Herjavec Group-Apax Partners deal.
In the consumer market, Robert Herjavec is known as an angel investor on Shark Tank. But in the B2B market, Herjavec is known worldwide as the CEO of Herjavec Group, a Top 250 MSSP that private equity firm Apax Partners acquired in February 2021.
When the Apax Partners-Herjavec Group deal was announced, our sister site MSSP Alert reached out to the companies for more details. The result is this MSSP Alert video interview with CEO Robert Herjavec.
The February 2021 conversation covers key trends in the MSSP and cybersecurity markets; how and why Herjavec Group and Apax Partners connected; key priorities for the MSSP; and Robert Herjavec’s continued commitment to the cybersecurity business.
Here’s the interview:
The overall conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions
- 0:18 – The cloud, work from home and cybersecurity: The storm was brewing even before COVID-19.
- 1:31 – The COVID-19 pandemic, business and cybersecurity — clues from Q1 and Q2 2020
- 1:59 – The need to accelerate innovation
- 2:22 – Starting the process to find a financial and business partner.
- 3:21 – MSSPs, cybersecurity R&D and the need for capital.
- 5:04 – Automation, simplicity and MDR: The trends in context.
- 6:09 – Herjavec Group: Building the company and the brand.
- 7:50 – Cost of customer acquisition, fast growth and context vs. pure-play MDR companies.
- 10:50 – The entrepreneur’s family journey: From immigrant to business builder.
- 12:50 – Two truly important things that money can buy.
- 14:10 – Back to the technology discussion: Herjavec Group’s SOAR and Identity focus.
- 17:01 – Herjavec Group’s international focus: Hackers vs. cyber talent.
- 18:48 – Robert’s ongoing commitment as CEO of Herjavec Group.
No Comments