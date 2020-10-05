Shannon Mayer Joins MSP Sales Automation Startup Zomentum

So what pulled Mayer to Zomenum — and where will she focus her daily efforts at the MSP-centric software startup? ChannelE2E reached out to Mayer for perspectives. Here’s a recap of our conversation over email.

Mayer, meanwhile, has extensive experience in and around the managed IT services provider technology market. She most recently was VP of channel development at The ASCII Group — an IT community for channel partners. (Related: Jessie Devine’s new role at ASCII.)

ChannelE2E: What attracted you to Zomentum?

Mayer: From the product standpoint, I saw a unique opportunity to help MSPs with one of their largest business pain points – sales management. There is no one else that is 100% channel-focused doing what Zomentum is doing. By combining CRM, sales assessment, proposal building, quoting and analytics into one seamless platform, we are not only reducing the amount of tools an MSP needs to work with on a daily basis, but we are streamlining the entire sales process end-to-end.

From a company standpoint, the two co-founders are extremely inspiring. Their professional backgrounds are impressive and their vision for the company is bold. Combine all of this with the fact they have engaged a proven team at GetChanneled for their channel and sales strategy and I see a huge opportunity to transform the way MSPs do business forever.

ChannelE2E: What are your day-to-day responsibilities at Zomentum?

Mayer: In customer success at Zomentum, it’s all about making sure that our customers are empowered to use our platform and having access to the resources they need to scale their sales efforts. The company is still in hyper-growth mode, so everyone is wearing lots of hats and the energy level is high. My team right now is focused on onboarding new customers and providing them fantastic support throughout the process. We want to get it right for our customers and live the mantra, “when our partners succeed, we succeed”.

ChannelE2E: What are your first priorities at the company?

Mayer: My first priority is to transform our customer onboarding into a white glove experience that sets partners up for future success. We want to bring them through a journey, where at the end of onboarding, they are excited and confident to move forward and transform how they manage their sales process forever. I am focused on speaking with customers, understanding partner needs and aligning our team towards the common goal of serving our partners. There is a lot of work to do and I’m excited to jump in and get started. Second priority is around building a world-class sales training and education machine for our growing customer base.

ChannelE2E: You’ve spent at least a decade in and around the MSP & IT channel market. How do you think the market has evolved since your early days at Datto and Continuum, and what do you see as the key MSP opportunities now that you’re at Zomentum?

Mayer: I think there is a maturity among MSPs now that did not exist when I first started at Datto. Back then, the word “MSP’ was more visionary than the reality of the break/fix model. Now that most IT Providers have made the switch to recurring revenue, their businesses are more stable and poised for growth. MSPs have benefited from a strong economy and the channel has seen massive growth the past few years. We want to help them continue to “up the level” of their businesses and achieve more success. I see a way to do that at Zomentum and really make a difference.