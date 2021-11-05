Government IT: Sev1Tech Acquires Geocent

The acquisition of Geocent strengthens Sev1Tech’s scalability and solutions offerings and helps existing and future contract opportunities.

Sev1Tech, backed by private equity firm DFW Capital, has acquired Geocent for an undisclosed amount.

This is the latest technology M&A deal ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Geocent is a DevSecOps (development, security and operations) and engineering services provider that primarily works with the U.S. federal government.

Headquartered near Washington, D.C. in Woodbridge, Virginia, Sev1Tech provides IT and cybersecurity services for U.S. government agencies. The acquisition of Geocent strengthens Sev1Tech’s scalability and solutions offerings and will be of use for existing and future contract opportunities, according to the company.

Sev1Tech’s Private Equity Backing

Sev1Tech has been backed by DFW Capital since March 2019, when the private equity firm bought a controlling stake in the company. At the time, Sev1Tech’s management team sought out DFW to help the company grow both organically and through acquisitions.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in New Jersey, DFW typically works invests in businesses with EBITDA under $15 million, according to its website.

In addition to DFW, Enlightenment Capital is an investor in Sev1Tech.

Sev1Tech Acquires Geocent: Supporting Federal Customers

Bob Lohfeld, CEO, Sev1Tech, commented:

“With a mutual, customer-first, employee-centric culture and commitment to meaningful outcomes, this acquisition is a milestone in our growth journey. We’ve strategically aligned our customer bases and we’re incorporating in-demand offerings into our integrated services. Geocent’s leadership in DevSecOps and the scientific space domain dovetails with Sev1Tech’s growing influence in space modernization. Furthermore, this fortifies our common Department of Homeland Security presence. Our combined capabilities will amplify our missions, from the tactical edge to the enterprise to the end-user.”

Dr. Bobby Savoie, CEO, Geocent, said:

“Together we’ll enhance the design, development and delivery of innovative solutions to support the mission of our federal customers by combining robust technologies, engineering and data integration services. Market-leading applications and development capabilities, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning—these all sharpen our competitiveness, unleash new offerings and augment service delivery across our partner ecosystem.”

Doug Gilbert, a partner at DFW Capital, added:

“The combination of these management teams and the service synergies created will allow Sev1Tech to deliver even more complex solutions to an incredibly mission-driven customer base. We are proud of this team and our partnership that continues to accelerate Sev1Tech on its growth journey.”

Government IT M&A

This deal is only the latest in a series of mergers and acquisitions involving IT providers that specifically serve government clients. Three such deals were announced just last month:

As always, ChannelE2E continues to track deals like these. A full list of government IT M&A activity can be found here.