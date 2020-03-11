ServiceTree Plugin Seeks to Simplify ConnectWise, Datto Autotask PSA

Instead of disrupting the MSP software market, ServiceTree is seeking to make it more efficient.

The strategy involves thousands of MSPs that already run ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask PSA for professional services automation. ServiceTree develops a ticketing software plugin that makes both of those PSA platforms more efficient for IT service desk technicians, CEO Paul Azad asserts.

ServiceTree isn’t stopping there. A ticketing software plugin for Kaseya BMS will likely surface at the Kaseya Connect IT Global 2020 conference in May.

ServiceTree: Launch, Learn, Pivot

ServiceTree, based in Hollywood, Florida, originally developed a full-blown PSA system for MSPs. But the company soon discovered convincing MSPs to rip-and-replace PSA offerings can be an uphill battle — regardless of potential feature and function improvements.

Amid that realization, ServiceTree pivoted its business and developed its software into a ticketing plugin for ConnectWise, Autotask and soon Kaseya. That plugin, ServiceTree says, allows IT service desk employees to complete:

Timesheet entries 75 percent faster.

Total ticket times 39 percent faster.

And plenty more.

Based on the improved productivity of service technicians, ServiceTree’s software pays for itself in less than a day. Think of it this way, Azad says: ServiceTree essentially pays for itself the first business day of each month, and then delivers pure margin improvement each and every business day for the rest of that.month. That same ROI (return on investment) and margin improvement cycle repeats itself each month, he adds.

ServiceTree: Company Background

Like many MSP software companies, ServiceTree essentially is a boot-strapped spin-out from an IT services company.

In this case, the sister company is called This Solution — a privately owned, nationwide IT service provider that supports 400 customer sites across Australia.

The ServiceTree business, meanwhile, is gaining attention in momentum. Poke around the North America MSP conference scene, and it’s a safe bet you’ll see Azad describing ServiceTree’s value to MSPs.