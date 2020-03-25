Podcast: ServiceTree CEO Paul Azad

Azad explains how ServiceTree makes work easer (every day) for MSP technicians who use PSA software tools like ConnectWise Manage & Datto Autotask PSA.

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Today’s topic: How can MSPs make work a bit easer — every day — for technicians who use professional services automation (PSA) software tools like ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask PSA?

To answer that question, our guest is ServiceTree CEO Paul Azad.

ServiceTree develops a plugin for the ConnectWise and Autotask PSA offerings, and will soon introduce a plugin for Kaseya BMS. The plugin improves ticketing and management processes for MSP technicians, ServiceTree asserts.

In this podcast, Azad describes his own business journey as an MSP owner and now a software entrepreneur. And he shares some key tips for keeping your service desk technicians happy, productive and loyal to your business — without asking those technicians to burn the midnight oil at work.

Now, here’s the conversation…

Podcast: Listen Here…

The conversation covers: