Podcast: ServiceTree CEO Paul Azad
Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Today’s topic: How can MSPs make work a bit easer — every day — for technicians who use professional services automation (PSA) software tools like ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask PSA?
To answer that question, our guest is ServiceTree CEO Paul Azad.
ServiceTree develops a plugin for the ConnectWise and Autotask PSA offerings, and will soon introduce a plugin for Kaseya BMS. The plugin improves ticketing and management processes for MSP technicians, ServiceTree asserts.
In this podcast, Azad describes his own business journey as an MSP owner and now a software entrepreneur. And he shares some key tips for keeping your service desk technicians happy, productive and loyal to your business — without asking those technicians to burn the midnight oil at work.
Now, here’s the conversation…
Podcast: Listen Here…
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Overview and introductions.
- 0:24 — CEO Paul Azad describes the problem ServiceTree Connect solves for MSPs.
- 0:54 — ServiceTree’s target markets and customer focus.
- 1:34 — What inspired ServiceTree’s launch?
- 3:10 — The business journey: How ServiceTree evolved based on MSP feedback.
- 4:30 — How the ServiceTree Connect plugin works with existing PSA platforms.
- 6:25 — MSPs have limited IT budgets, so what’s the return on investment from ServiceTree?
- 9:30 — Joe Panettieri double-checks the ServiceTree ROI math.
- 13:15 — ServiceTree’s next moves and the implications for MSP partners — and their people: How to make the technician’s life at work and on the service desk even easier. Integrations with ServiceNow and more.
- 16:57 — How to find more info about ServiceTree and a trial at Service-Tree.com.
- 17:51 — Conclusion.
