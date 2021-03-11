ServiceNow Quebec Release Adds Low-Code, AI Capabilities

ServiceNow’s latest version of its Now Platform, called Quebec, expands the platform’s native AI capabilities and adds new low-code app development tools, according to a statement from the company. These new capabilities will enable organizations to build custom, low-code applications faster and improve workflow productivity.

ServiceNow Quebec Adds Low-Code, AI Capabilities

With the Now Platform Quebec release, ServiceNow adds some new workflow solutions including process optimization visualization capabilities to proactively identify and avoid process bottlenecks to speed issue resolution; workforce optimization to monitor real‑time IT and customer service agent productivity, workload and KPIs across multiple channels; an engagement messenger that extends self‑service to third party portals to enable AI search, knowledge management, case and virtual agent interactions and machine learning and native AI solutions for digital resiliency and business productivity, according to the statement.

In addition, The Now Platform Quebec release adds productivity tools driven by new, native AI capabilities ServiceNow gained through their acquisition of Loom Systems and Attivio, according to the statement. These new productivity capabilities include IT operations management (ITOM) predictive AIOps to predict issues before they become problems and automate resolution; a virtual agent enhancement with guided setup and topic recommendations and AI‑powered conversational experiences. Finally, AI search delivers personalized, relevant and actionable information from search windows in service portals, on mobile and via virtual agents.

The Low‑Code Revolution

ServiceNow also introduced creator workflows to its existing IT, employee and customer workflow portfolios to enable people at every technical skill level to build apps and automate workflows, ServiceNow said. App Engine Studio accelerates app development at scale with a fast, intuitive and guided low‑code visual development environment that empowers people with no coding experience to collaborate and build applications, according to the statement. App Engine Templates give teams access to pre‑built workflow building blocks so that citizen developers can build apps without having to start from scratch, ServiceNow said.

“In today’s challenging environment, organizations worldwide are pivoting fast, adopting new, distributed models of working and creating new workflow‑enabled ways of operating with more agile, resilient, digital enterprise value chains,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow. “Customers are relying on ServiceNow’s Now Platform to deliver enterprise digital workflows, create new business models, enhance productivity and enable great customer and employee experiences in any operating environment. This newest version of the Now Platform further enhances the must‑have enterprise digital tools customers need today.”

The Now Platform Quebec release is generally available.