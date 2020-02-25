ServiceNow partners are buying one another. This merger & acquisition list tracks ServiceNow IT consulting firms, developers, MSPs & other partners involved in M&A. Updated February 2020.

ServiceNow partners have been buying each other worldwide. What’s triggering the merger and acquisition (M&A) activity? The short answer involves some familiar themes: A fast-growth market coupled with a shortage of skilled experts.

Indeed, ServiceNow has emerged as a preferred IT service management (ITSM) platform for enterprise IT departments — often disrupting BMC and other entrenched software rivals along the way. In the midmarket, CareWorx Fully Managed has customized ServiceNow for MSPs and customers. And in small business, Splashtop has made some moves that may bolster the ITSM platform in that market segment.

How fast is the ecosystem growing? Find the latest ServiceNow financial results here.

ServiceNow Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: The M&A List

ChannelE2E has covered a lengthy list of ServiceNow partner mergers and acquisitions. We will continually update the list below with the latest deals. Here’s the rundown so far:

