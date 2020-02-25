ServiceNow Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: The M&A List
ServiceNow partners have been buying each other worldwide. What’s triggering the merger and acquisition (M&A) activity? The short answer involves some familiar themes: A fast-growth market coupled with a shortage of skilled experts.
Indeed, ServiceNow has emerged as a preferred IT service management (ITSM) platform for enterprise IT departments — often disrupting BMC and other entrenched software rivals along the way. In the midmarket, CareWorx Fully Managed has customized ServiceNow for MSPs and customers. And in small business, Splashtop has made some moves that may bolster the ITSM platform in that market segment.
How fast is the ecosystem growing? Find the latest ServiceNow financial results here.
ServiceNow Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: The M&A List
ChannelE2E has covered a lengthy list of ServiceNow partner mergers and acquisitions. We will continually update the list below with the latest deals. Here’s the rundown so far:
- February 2020: KPGM acquired ServiceNow partner Wirefire Creative.
- February 2020: BG Staffing acquired EdgeRock Technology Partners.
- January 2020: ICF acquired Incentive Technology Group (ITG) to gain IT consulting, ITSM and cloud services expertise in the U.S. federal government market.
- September 2019: Coreio Inc acquired intelliNet Technologies Inc. to expand across Canada.
- August 2019: DXC Technology acquired ServiceNow partner Syscom for security operations and service management expertise.
- June 2019: ServiceNow consultancy Acorio acquires BusinessForward, a management consulting firm for IT, HR and more. ServiceNow partner buyout activity remains strong.
- June 2019: Fully Managed acquires Lime Collar Group, accelerating the company’s strategy to offer MSP and co-managed ITSM to midmarket customers.
- April 2019: RLJ Equity Partners acquired Virteva and merged it with Crossfuze. The combined MSP, called Crossfuze, has 100 ServiceNow consultants and developers, and 600 employees globally.
- April 2019: In a move that may foreshadow future deals, Cask Technologies split into two businesses — one focused on ServiceNow consulting.
- April 2019: GrowthOps acquired ServiceNow partner Entrago for IT service management (ITSM) expansion across Australia and Asia-Pacific region.
- February 2019: Enterprise Vision Technologies acquired Zefflin Systems.
- January 2019: CDW acquired Scalar Decisions Inc.
- December 2018: Coreio acquired Tony Grice & Associates (TGA), a Canadian ServiceNow partner.
- December 2018: CareWorx and Fully Managed Technology merged. The deal united two well-known MSPs with expertise across the ServiceNow, Senior Care and cloud services markets — essentially creating a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP in the process.
- November 2018: DXC Technology bought TESM and BusinessNow, two ServiceNow providers.
- October 2018: Champion Solutions bought SystemiC, a consulting and development company.
- April 2017: Computacenter bought out Team Ultra.
Bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates to the list. Originally published in April 2019. Most recently updated in February 2020.
No Comments