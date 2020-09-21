ServiceNow Paris Embraces Telecom Service Providers

ServiceNow’s latest major software update, known as the Now Platform Paris release, contains numerous enhancements for multiple vertical markets. But some of the most intriguing developments for IT channel partners involve business continuity management, hardware asset management and telecom service management features, ChannelE2E believes.

Key ServiceNow Paris components include:

1. Business Continuity Management, which provides service providers and customers with “automated business impact analysis, business continuity plan development, and crisis management leveraging context within the ServiceNow platform to enable operational resilience,” the company says.

2. Hardware Asset Management, which “automates the IT asset lifecycle by tracking the financial, contractual, and inventory details of hardware and devices to make smarter decisions from purchase to disposal.”

3. Telecommunications Service Management, which “gives customers a more proactive experience and greater flexibility to manage their services, while providing the care and operations organizations with an enhanced service platform and insights into the customer status and health, resulting in a reduced cost to serve,” ServicesNow assets.

4. Telecommunications Network Performance Management, which “provides network operations teams with a unified view of the install base and the ability to analyze, correlate, and resolve events and alarms originating across multiple network monitoring platforms, resulting in a precise identification of affected customers and a faster time to resolution,” ServiceNow says.

True believers in the new offerings include:

Acorio a ServiceNow partner that’s leveraging the Hardware Asset Management Module; and

TPx, a partner that leverages telecommunications workflows to drive “new levels of loyalty” with customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Updates: The ServiceNow Paris release surfaces amid several recent executive hires at the workflow automation and IT service management (ITSM) software company. Key names to know include:

Kevin Haverty as chief revenue officer (CRO) to lead all global sales activities

Lara Caimi as chief customer and partner officer, leading all customer success activities and partner ecosystem development.

ServiceNow says the changes are designed to enable a broader, partner-focused go-to-market strategy to scale revenue to $10 billion and beyond.

ServiceNow’s channel and alliance leadership remains unchanged. Indeed, David Parsons continues in his role as senior vice president of Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem, reporting to Caimi, a spokesperson tells ChannelE2E.