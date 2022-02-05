ServiceNow Invests In Data Privacy Unicorn BigID

ServiceNow has invested in BigID, a data intelligence platform that helps customers to improve privacy, security, and governance. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

BigID as of April 2021 had raised $100 million in Series D funding at a $1.25 billion valuation — which essentially put the company unicorn territory. In addition to ServiceNow, investors in BigID include Comcast, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Salesforce, SAP and Splunk.

ServiceNow and BigID have partnered since before the investment. Take a closer look, and both businesses strive to work closely with big IT consulting companies. In BigID’s case, the partner lineup includes Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), Infosys, KPMG, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Slalom and Wipro. The company also has relationships with MSSPs and security solutions providers — such as Optiv.

We’re poking around to see if there are potential BigID use cases for MSPs that offer co-managed ServiceNow capabilities to customers.

ServiceNow Invests In BigID: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the BigID relationship, Vasant Balasubramanian, VP and GM of the risk business unit at ServiceNow, said:

“Business leaders have embraced digital change and are now coming to terms with the key role that data and related risks play in digital transformation. Our investment in BigID reflects our commitment to help customers holistically navigate risk to maintain resilience as work flows across the enterprise.”

Added Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID:

“We’re thrilled to continue to work with ServiceNow as we transform the landscape of data management.Teaming up with ServiceNow is a natural fit; we’re deeply aligned in our mission to make the world of data work better for our customers — while bringing innovation and automation to their entire data landscape.”

Additional ServiceNow and BigID Moves

Meanwhile, ServiceNow has remained active on the M&A front. For instance, the company in late 2021 acquired DotWalk. That move was designed to help MSPs and IT professionals to automate upgrades and testing of ServiceNow applications.

Additional ServiceNow acquisitions to note include:

August 2021: Database performance company Swarm64.

Database performance company Swarm64. May 2021: Lightstep to marry ITSM and application performance monitoring (APM).

Lightstep to marry ITSM and application performance monitoring (APM). March 2021: Intellibot for robotic process automation (RPA).

Intellibot for robotic process automation (RPA). November 2020: Element AI to meld artificial intelligence (AI) with automated workflows.

Element AI to meld artificial intelligence (AI) with automated workflows. January 2020: Passage AI, a conversational artificial intelligence company that will boost automated chatbots.

As for BigID, the company has been taking steps to make its software more ubiquitous and easier to consume. For instance, BigID in January 2022 launched BigID.me, a privacy on-demand solution that “makes it easy for marketers and privacy professionals to manage data rights and preferences across their current tech stack,” the company stated.