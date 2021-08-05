ServiceNow Hires Deloitte’s Volini for Partner Ecosystem Acceleration

ServiceNow has hired Deloitte Consulting veteran Erica Volini in a newly created role of senior vice president of global alliances & channel ecosystem (ACE) go-to-market (GTM) operations, the workflow automation software company disclosed in a blog.

When Volini joins ServiceNow in late August 2021, she will report to David Parsons, a VMware veteran who joined ServiceNow as senior VP, global alliances and channel ecosystem, in October 2018.

According to a ServiceNow spokesperson:

“David oversees and will continue to oversee the entire partner organization and Erica will be reporting into him. Erica will be specifically focused on the practice-building functions of the global alliances and channel ecosystems org, including strategic initiatives, industry solutions and ISV/operations.”

Volini is certainly familiar with ServiceNow and the software company’s partner ecosystem. Indeed, Deloitte is a global elite partner of ServiceNow.

Volini Joins ServiceNow Amid Business Evolution

Volini arrives at ServiceNow as the IT service management (ITSM) software provider evolves beyond IT service desks toward more workflow automation opportunities in HR, finance, SecOps and beyond.

Also, ServiceNow has acquired Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software to compete vs. Automation Anywhere, UiPath and recent RPA moves from Microsoft Power Automate and Salesforce Servicetrace RPA, among others.

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott, formerly leader of SAP, has been driving the business evolution. And the recent results are impressive: The company’s revenue was $1.4 billion in Q2 — up nearly 30 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Volini Joining ServiceNow: Her Perspectives

In a prepared statement about her career move, Volini said:

“ServiceNow’s purpose of ‘making work, work better for people’ deeply resonates with me because throughout my entire career, I have been focused on the evolving dynamics of work and how that can translate into meaningful business value and impact. I am thrilled to be joining ServiceNow as we continue on our path to $15 billion in revenue and help our partners and customers with their digital transformation efforts. I am passionate about helping organizations transform and redefining the very nature of how work gets done. I can’t wait to begin my journey with ServiceNow and our amazing partner ecosystem.”

ServiceNow for MSPs and SMB Customers?

Among the wildcards to keep in mind: Will ServiceNow extend down-stream to support MSPs in the small and midsize business (SMB) market? A growing number of major MSPs — including Thrive and Fully Managed — are betting heavily on the ServiceNow Now platform. Also, some MSPs are rolling out co-managed services for ServiceNow’s end customers. And MSP-centric software companies such as Liongard integrate with ServiceNow.

Still, much of ServiceNow’s SMB and midmarket success involves MSPs pulling the software platform into their businesses — rather than ServiceNow specifically promoting its software to MSPs that support SMBs.