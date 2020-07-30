ServiceNow Names CXOs for Revenue, Partner and Customer Outcomes

Digital workflow and IT service management (ITSM) software company ServiceNow today announced Kevin Haverty as chief revenue officer (CRO) to lead all global sales activities, and Lara Caimi as chief customer and partner officer, leading all customer success activities and partner ecosystem development. Both will report to ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott.

ServiceNow says the changes are designed to enable a broader, partner-focused go-to-market strategy to scale revenue to $10 billion and beyond.

Channel Chief – No Change: ServiceNow’s channel and alliance leadership remains unchanged. Indeed, David Parsons continues in his role as senior vice president of Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem, reporting to Caimi, a spokesperson tells ChannelE2E.

Also of note: David Schneider, president of global customer operations, is stepping down from his role, effective immediately, the Santa Clara, California-based company said in a statement. Schneider will remain as president emeritus, working with McDermott until his official retirement at the end of the year, according to the statement.

New ServiceNow CXOs: Executive Background

Haverty has been with ServiceNow for nine years. For the last six years, he has led the company’s global sales organization. As chief revenue officer, he will be responsible for overseeing the global sales organization, including sales enablement, industry solutions, and global sales operations.

Caimi served as ServiceNow’s chief strategy officer for the last three years after 17 years at Bain Capital. She and Haverty co‑architected ServiceNow’s go‑to‑market strategy to $10 billion in revenue, according to the company. In her new role as chief customer and partner officer, Caimi will lead all customer success activities, and oversee further growth of ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem, the company said.

“Nothing is more important to us than helping our customers win by digitally transforming their businesses with Now workflows on the Now Platform,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott in the statement. “As we scale ServiceNow’s growth to $10 billion and beyond, we are evolving our go‑to‑market strengths under two experienced ServiceNow leaders. Kevin and Lara will ensure we continue to be an indispensable strategic partner to our customers on their digital transformation journey,” McDermott said.

Nick Tzitzon, who joined ServiceNow in 2020 to lead operations for the Office of the CEO, will succeed Caimi as chief strategy officer.