ServiceNow to Acquire Indoor-Mapping and Wayfinding Firm Mapwize

Digital workflow management company ServiceNow has agreed to acquire Mapwize, an indoor‑mapping and wayfinding company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ServiceNow Acquires Mapwize: Here’s Why

Mapwize was founded in 2014 by CEO Médéric Morel and CTO Mathieu Gerard and is based in Lille, France.

Mapwize’s software is an indoor mapping platform. The software allows customers to develop an interactive indoor map of a business floorplan. ServiceNow will tuck the techno0logy into its Now Platform and the Workplace Service Delivery Suite. The ServiceNow suite already features Space Mapping, Workplace Reservation Management, Workplace Space Management, Workplace Visitor Management, Case and Knowledge Management and the Safe Workplace Suite, the buyer notes.

The result: ServiceNow and Mapwize users can use the software in their businesses to reserve seats, conference rooms, workspaces and workplace resources. Mapwize capabilities will also help workplace teams to manage and update floor maps based on usage trends and evolving real‑estate needs, the buyer says.

ServiceNow Acquires Mapwize: Executive Perspectives

Blake McConnell, SVP of employee workflows at ServiceNow, commented on the news:

“In the new world of hybrid work, the role of workplace services has never been more critical in creating great employee experiences. With Mapwize, ServiceNow will power the future of employee experiences by making it easier for people to navigate their work environment and access the workspace information and workplace services they need to remain productive.”

Médéric Morel, CEO and co‑founder of Mapwize, added:

“ServiceNow is the global leader in driving beautiful employee experiences. We are thrilled to join them in their mission to make the world of work, work better for everyone. With ServiceNow, we have the unique opportunity to scale our technology to help global organizations navigate hybrid work environments. Our technology, paired with the Now Platform and Workplace Service Delivery Suite, will remove the stress and time of navigating the workplace, allowing employees to stay agile and efficient in any environment, on any device.”

ServiceNow’s Business Evolution: Beyond ITSM

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott, formerly leader of SAP, has been driving a business evolution beyond IT service Management (ITSM) to offer more workflow automation opportunities in HR, finance, SecOps and beyond.

The recent results are impressive: The company’s revenue was $1.4 billion in Q2 2021 — up 32 percent from the corresponding quarter last year

The growth strategy also involves growing ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem. Toward that end, ServiceNow hired Deloitte Consulting veteran Erica Volini in August 2021 as senior vice president of global alliances & channel ecosystem (ACE) go-to-market (GTM) operations.