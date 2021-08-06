ServiceNow Acquires Database Performance Firm Swarm64

The acquisition of database performance company Swarm64 will help ServiceNow improve its ability to scale digital workflows.

ServiceNow is acquiring Berlin-based database performance company Swarm64 for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will help ServiceNow improve its ability to scale digital workflows, according to the company. As the company says, in the last few years, ServiceNow has seen demand for digital transformation grow.

Founded in 2013, Swarm64 brings with it a database model that combines analytics and transactional database functionality, which the company says it will use to future-proof its Now Platform. Swarm64’s key offerings include the Swarm64 Database Accelerator, PG Nitrous, a PostgreSQL cloud database and PostgreSQL performance engineering support.

ServiceNow Acquires Swarm64: Plan For The Future

Joe Davis, senior VP of platform pngineering at ServiceNow, commented:

“Customer environments have experienced an explosive growth in data volume. Swarm64’s expertise in database performance and scalability allows us to plan for the future by helping us deliver increasingly larger and more intelligent workflows for our customers.”

ServiceNow’s Business Evolution

In recent years, ServiceNow has made concerted efforts to evolve beyond IT service desks and offer more workflow automation opportunities in HR, finance, SecOps and more.

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott, formerly leader of SAP, has been driving the business evolution. And the recent results are impressive: The company’s revenue was $1.4 billion in Q2 — up nearly 30 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

This most recent acquisition also gives ServiceNow a greater presence in the open source space thanks to Swarm64’s experience with PostgreSQL workloads.

The company has also seen some changes at the executive level, recently announcing the appointment of Deloitte Consulting veteran Erica Volini in a newly created role of senior vice president of global alliances & channel ecosystem (ACE) go-to-market (GTM) operations.