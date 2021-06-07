ServiceMax Launches Channel Program for ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce

ServiceMax's new partner program is aimed at expanding the company’s implementations of its ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce solution.

Field service management company ServiceMax announced a new partner program aimed at expanding the company’s reach and growing implementations of its ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce solution, according to a statement from the company.

The ServiceMax Partner Xcellence Program will add new partners with more expertise and services and ensure greater geographic coverage and knowledge penetration within their industry, according to the statement.

ServiceMax Launches Channel Program for Asset 360 For Salesforce

Salesforce Ventures and Silver Lake invested $80 million in ServiceMax in February 2020. ServiceMax said it recorded a record year of growth in 2020, due to the shift toward remote work and digital-first customer engagement.

The Partner Xcellence Program will help channel partners navigate this new environment for the customers, and better prepare them with the tools, resources and category expertise of enterprise solutions built on Salesforce, according to the statement. ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce gives organizations complete visibility into assets in the field so companies can maximize asset performance and equipment uptime, reduce maintenance costs and monetize service as a revenue stream.

The ServiceMax Partner Xcellence Program was designed to ensure the success of companies implementing ServiceMax Asset 360 and leverages ServiceMax’s partnership with Salesforce to bring partners with Salesforce expertise into the ServiceMax ecosystem. Partners have access to an on-demand ServiceMax Asset 360 training and certification program, a dedicated ServiceMax Partner Success Architect to support enablement and implementation, ServiceMax implementation advisory services and access to the ServiceMax Partner Community, where partners can share ideas, suggestions, best practices and general tips around ServiceMax Asset 360, according to the statement.

ServiceMax Channel Ecosystem

“Companies across industries are recognizing that service is the catalyst of resilient revenues, and therefore are looking for effective ways to digitize their field service operations to better tap into that revenue stream,” said Toby Donald, VP of professional services and global alliances at ServiceMax. “We’re excited to create an ecosystem of channel partners that can work together to transform an organization’s service business with ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce. Our partners are an invaluable resource as we focus on maintaining our high customer satisfaction ratings and growing our topline revenue.”