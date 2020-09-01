ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce: Field Service Management Simplified?

ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce Field Service will improve visibility into equipment performance & keep critical assets running, the companies say.

The Salesforce Field Service platform will soon gain a third-party add-on that may help service providers and customers to more effectively monitor and manage equipment out the field.

The offering, called ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce, will deliver a 360-degree view into metrics including install base, service contracts, asset performance and warranties to maximize equipment uptime and reduce maintenance costs, ServiceMax says.

According to ServiceMax, partners and customer will be able to:

Gain greater visibility into warranty coverages and improved service margin by preventing uncovered work with warranty and entitlement management;

Maximize contract attach rates and renewals by monitoring the install base to ensure warranty-to-contract conversion while delivering on entitlements; and

Automate RMA/depot repair processes to manage returns, meet compliance and lower inventory costs.

ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce will be available in November 2020. ServiceMax will also continue to offer, support and invest in bringing new technologies to its existing Core platform, the company added.

Details about the new offering surface roughly six months after Salesforce Ventures and Silver Lake made an $80 million investment in ServiceMax. GE Digital previously owned the ServiceMax business.

ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce: Executive and Analyst Commentary

In a prepared statement about Asset 360, ServiceMax CEO Neil Barua said:

“We are proud to offer this new solution, built on the Salesforce platform, which will enable even more customers across a broader set of industries to benefit from an asset-centric approach in order to run more profitable, efficient service operations and ensure uptime on the world’s most important assets.”

Added Mark Cattini, SVP of field service management at Salesforce:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing a next-generation field service product to market for our customers. And, with the combination of ServiceMax Asset 360 and Salesforce Field Service, companies across industries will have access to enhanced asset management and dynamic resource scheduling capabilities on a single platform. This is the future of field service and it’s connected, proactive and intelligent.”

Salesforce Field Service is based on the 2019 buyout of ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion. Former Autotask CEO Mark Cattini led the ClickSoftware sale to Salesforce, and now oversees the field service management platform for the cloud giant.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.