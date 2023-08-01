Service Leadership Reveals Economy’s Impact on Profitability, Valuation for MSPs

How does your managed service provider business stack up to your peers in the industry? Service Leadership's report has the answers

Is your managed service provider business as profitable as it could be? If you are looking for metrics on how your business compares to its peers in the industry as well as insights on how to improve profitability and other KPIs, Service Leadership has the answers. Service Leadership offers benchmarking and consulting services to help IT solution and service providers succeed in their businesses.

The ConnectWise company has released the findings of its Service Leadership Index 2023 Annual IT Solution Provider Industry Profitability Report.

Loyal ChannelE2E readers got a preview of the report a couple weeks ago when Peter Kujawa, VP & GM of Service Leadership joined us for a webcast. Viewers got a look at profitability benchmarks and mid-year valuation information for MSP businesses, as well as a host of other data to help their businesses. Click here to watch free replay of the webcast [site registration required].

What the 2023 Service Leadership Report Reveals about Profitability, Valuations

The 2023 report revealed that MSPs are continuing to show unprecedented growth rates for a third straight year, in spite of high interest rates and economic pressures. Approximate valuations are the highest on record. What’s more, this year’s report marks the third consecutive year that best-in-class managed service providers (MSPs) had over 20% adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) which Service Leadership said is unprecedented and speaks to the high performance of the industry since 2020. This was also the sixth consecutive year that best-in-class VARs improved their profit performance (16.1% adjusted EBITDA).

“2022 was an impressive year for TSPs [technology service providers] across all predominant business models continuing the trend for the third straight year with record revenue and profitability growth,” said Kujawa. “Both best-in-class MSPs and VARs have continuously improved their profitability for three or more years. The TSP industry is healthy, despite recessionary fears.”

Geography, OML Profitability, Combatting Declining Services Gross Margins

This year’s report includes three new special sections:

Financial performance for three geographic regions – APAC, EMEA and North America

Profitability correlation of five key Operational Maturity Level Traits

Declining services gross margin trend and recommendations for improvement

Kujawa said these special sections, and the report overall, will help TSPs worldwide understand how to drive better financial performance.

A complimentary executive summary and information about how to purchase a full copy of the report is available by clicking here.