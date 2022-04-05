Data center solutions provider Service Express has acquired New Jersey-based third-party maintenance (TPM) provider Trident Computer Resources. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Service Express Acquires Trident Computer Resources

Trident provides data center maintenance and technical support to enterprise and Fortune 500 customers from gaming to healthcare, higher education and financial institutions, according to the company’s website. Trident supports a wide variety of OEM server, storage and network hardware in over 65 countries.

Service Express is a data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance, cloud, managed services, hardware solutions and more, according to the company. The firm has extensive multivendor expertise, a reliable global hardware distribution network and its proprietary technology ExpressConnect provides companies with tools to automate support in the data center, Service Express said.

The acquisition of Trident will strengthen Service Express’ data center services and expand IT infrastructure options for customers worldwide, the companies said, including cloud, managed services, hardware solutions and more.

Service Express Acquires Trident: ‘Aligned in Ethos’

Steve Studley, CEO of Trident Computer Resources, commented on the news:

“Trident is thrilled to join the Service Express team. Our companies have long been aligned in our ethos and commitment to service. Service Express brings extra resources and innovation to our newly combined customer base. In the coming months, our clients will see increased service offerings and additional tools through ExpressConnect® to improve their service experience.”

Ron Alvesteffer, president and CEO of Service Express, added:

“Trident has a strong reputation for providing great multivendor support to enterprise customers around the world. They’ve not only increased service levels but have also saved their customers significant dollars. Trident is a great fit, and we look forward to offering existing customers an expanded and innovative portfolio of data center solutions powered by Service Express’ best-in-class service.”

Service Express M&A Activity

Service Express, which was founded in 1993, is a portfolio company of private equity firm Harvest Partners. The company has made a number of acquisitions over the past few years; in September 2021, Service Express acquired The ICC Group, a data center services company from the UK and also acquired UK-based third-party maintenance (TPM) and managed services firm Blue Chip in February 2021.