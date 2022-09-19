Data Center Maintenance M&A: Service Express Acquires Sherlock Services

Data center and infrastructure services provider Service Express has acquired third-party maintenance provider Sherlock Services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 826 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Service Express Acquires Sherlock Services

Service Express, founded in 1993, is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company has 1,210 employees listed on LinkedIn. Service Express’s areas of expertise include servers, mainframes, systems, storage, data center maintenance, data center and data center relocation.

Sherlock Services, founded in 1991, is based in Barberton, Ohio. The company has 25 employees listed on LinkedIn. Sherlock Services’ areas of expertise include HP, IBM, Dell and Sun servers, printers and other peripherals, data center relocation services, 3PAR, Hitachi, Nimble, Nexsan, HPE, Dell EMC, Compellent, NetApp, IBM, Sun, media destruction with ITAD and hardware.

The acquisition complements Service Express’ current third-party maintenance offerings and brings expanded data center solutions to existing Sherlock Services customers. The acquisition also strengthens Service Express’ technical team, brings additional OEM expertise and builds upon the company’s comprehensive third-party maintenance offerings, the firms said.

Ron Alvesteffer, president and CEO of Service Express, said:

“Sherlock Services has great reputation, and they serve their customers and employees well – making them a great fit for Service Express. We’re thrilled to welcome Sherlock Services’ skilled team to Service Express and offer the company’s existing customers more depth and expertise for their data center!”

Ron Pollard, co-owner and president of Sherlock Services, commented on the news:

“We’ve offered similar solutions and worked alongside Service Express for many years and have been impressed with the level of service the company provides. We look forward to offering our customers a widened portfolio of services and end-to-end data center support.”

Greg Brumbaugh, co-owner & VP operations of Sherlock Services, added:

“Our primary goal throughout the acquisition is to ensure our people have the resources they need to develop skills and explore potential career opportunities. We anticipate a seamless transition and look forward to what’s next with Service Express.”

Service Express’ M&A Activity

Service Express is no stranger to M&A. The company has been active on the buying front, snapping up IBM cloud managed services provider iTech Solutions Group and cloud hosting provider iInTheCloud. In April 2022, Service Express acquired New Jersey-based third-party maintenance (TPM) provider Trident Computer Resources. In September 2021, the company acquired The ICC Group, a data center services company from the UK, and in February 2021 acquired Blue Chip, a United Kingdom-based third-party maintenance (TPM) and managed services firm.