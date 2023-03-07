IT Services M&A: Service Express Acquires ServIQ

The acquisition of ServIQ will complement Service Express' channel partner program and build upon its current portfolio of solutions.

Data center and infrastructure services provider Service Express has acquired IT services provider ServIQ for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 66 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Service Express Acquires ServIQ

Service Express, founded in 1993, is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company has 1,116 employees listed on LinkedIn. Service Express’s areas of expertise include servers, mainframes, systems, storage, data center maintenance, data center and data center relocation.

ServIQ, founded in 2004, is based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has 34 employees listed on LinkedIn. ServIQ’s areas of expertise include third-party support, IT asset management, storage capacity add-ons, buyback program, and OPEX reduction.

The acquisition – Service Express’ fourth in the last 12 months – will complement the company’s existing channel partner program and build upon its current portfolio of solutions, according to the company.

The ServIQ team, including sales, service, engineering, and customer support professionals, will join Service Express, the company said.

Service Express Acquires ServIQ: Leadership Insight

Jeff Reale, owner, ServIQ, commented:

“This is a major step for ServIQ and we’re honored to have the support of Service Express as we transition into the next phase of our business. I’ve worked alongside the Service Express team for over 9 years and have experienced the company’s service and track record first-hand. We look forward to bringing new offerings to the table with the help of Service Express’ global presence and wide range of data center solutions. ServIQ anticipates a seamless transition, and we look forward to what’s on the horizon.”

Ron Alvesteffer, president and CEO, Service Express, said:

“We look forward to welcoming ServIQ customers and employees to Service Express! Service Express’ purpose is to provide the best experience for our customers, partners, and employees, and ServIQ provides an opportunity for us to expand our partnerships and customer base.”

Agile Equity served as the financial advisor to ServIQ.

Service Express’ M&A Activity

As mentioned, Service Express has been active on the M&A front, completing at least half a dozen deals since 2021.

Most recently, the company bought up third-party maintenance provider Sherlock Services in September 2022. Prior to that, it snapped up IBM cloud-managed services provider iTech Solutions Group and cloud hosting provider iInTheCloud.

In April 2022, Service Express acquired New Jersey-based third-party maintenance (TPM) provider Trident Computer Resources. In September 2021, the company acquired The ICC Group, a data center services company from the UK, and in February 2021 acquired Blue Chip, a United Kingdom-based third-party maintenance (TPM) and managed services firm.