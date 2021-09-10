Data Center Solutions Provider Service Express Acquires The ICC Group

Global data center solutions provider Service Express has acquired The ICC Group, a data center services company from the UK, for an undisclosed amount.

The ICC Group was founded in 1998 and provides data center maintenance and additional managed services.

Service Express, which was founded in 1993, is a portfolio company of private equity firm Harvest Partners. The acquisition of ICC expands its hardware distribution network, multivendor experience, and adds ICC’s employees to its own headcount.

This transaction follows the acquisition of Blue Chip earlier this year. The two deals bolster Service Express’ UK service offerings, according to the company.

Service Express Acquires The ICC Group: “The Future Will Remain Bright”

Ron Alvesteffer, president and CEO at Service Express, commented:

“The ICC Group has an outstanding reputation in the U.K. and will help Service Express continue to establish our position as the global leader and trusted partner in data centers around the world. Our purpose is to provide the best experience for our customers, partners and employees, and The ICC Group shares in that commitment. Together, we’ll continue building the best-in-class experience for our customers, driven by the very best people!”

Leon Wheeler, CEO at The ICC Group, said:

“ICC has been in business since 1998, and in that time, we have continually evolved and listened not only to our customers but our team. Our culture was built on the foundation of ensuring our customers receive industry-leading service and expertise. By joining forces and becoming part of the Service Express team, I am proud and confident that the future will remain bright for all of our team and customers, and this will provide even more depth and opportunities for all involved.”

Agile Equity and Orbis partners served as the financial advisor to The ICC Group.