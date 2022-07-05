MSP M&A: Service Express Acquires Two IBM Cloud Consulting Partners

Service Express has acquired managed services provider iTech Solutions Group and cloud hosting provider iInTheCloud. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

These are technology M&A deal numbers 593 and 594 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Service Express Acquires IBM Cloud Service Providers

Service Express, founded in 1993, is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company has 1,210 employees listed on LinkedIn. Service Express’s areas of expertise include servers, mainframes, systems, storage, data center maintenance, data center and data center relocation.

iTech Solutions Group is based in Danbury, Connecticut. The company has 34 employees listed on LinkedIn. iTech is an IBM Gold Business Partner and the firm’s areas of expertise include IBM i administrative support services, cloud-based backups, IBM i OS and PTF upgrades, high availability and disaster recovery, managed services, power systems backup solutions, security assessment, penetration testing and security remediation.

In addition to hardware solutions, consulting and managed services, iTech provides customers with IBM i cloud hosting solutions using iInTheCloud infrastructure. iInTheCloud is a cloud hosting provider based in Middleville, Michigan with Tier III data centers built on IBM Power Systems. The company delivers secure, scalable and resilient solutions for companies running IBM i, AIX and PowerLinux, according to iInTheCloud.

iInTheCloud allows organizations to host production, test, development or replicated environments to support disaster recovery and business continuity. The company’s Michigan-based data centers grant companies access to redundant power, cooling and communication feeds, the company said.

The acquisition of iTech brings a team of certified technical consultants, IBM i system administrators and skilled technicians with a deep understanding of IBM Power Systems to the combined organization, according to Service Express. The addition of iInTheCloud expands Service Express’s cloud hosting and IBM i infrastructure offerings in the U.S. and the UK, according to the company.

Service Express Acquisitions: Executive Perspectives

Pete Massiello, president of iTech Solutions Group, commented on the news: