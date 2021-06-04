SentinelOne’s Largest XDR Cybersecurity Channel Partners

SentinelOne’s two largest channel partners, in terms of annual and quarterly revenue generation, are Exclusive Networks and SHI International Corp., according to a SentinelOne IPO filing analyzed by MSSP Alert.

Dig a little deeper into the SEC filing, and you’ll see these channel-centric details from the XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) cybersecurity software provider:

1. Exclusive Networks: The channel partner generated 19 percent of SentinelOne’s annual revenue in both fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021. Also, Exclusive Networks generated 19% and 17% of SentinelOne’s revenues the three months ended April 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

2. SHI International: The channel partner generated 14% and 13% of SentinelOne’s annual revenue for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, respectively. Also, SHI generated 14% and 10% of SentinelOne’s revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

3. SentinelOne’s Overall Channel Revenue:

Channel partners generated 92% and 96% of SentinelOne’s revenue for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, respectively.

Also, channel partners generated 95% and 91% of the company’s revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

4. SentinelOne’s Overall Annual Revenue: The cybersecurity company’s annual revenue was $93.1 million in fiscal 2021, up 100 percent from $46.5 million in fiscal 2020.

5. MSP and MSSP Partners: SentinelOne also mentions a strong commitment to managed IT service providers (MSPs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs) throughout the filing. Take a closer look at the business, and you’ll notice an OEM relationship with N-able, which promotes SentinelOne’s endpoint protection software to MSPs as part of an overall IT automation, management and risk mitigation platform.