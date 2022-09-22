Technology Consulting M&A: SEIDOR Acquires Digital Transformation Consultancy Opentrends

Buyer expands its expertise across artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities and connected cars.

Business technology consulting firm SEIDOR has acquired digital transformation company Opentrends. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SEIDOR Acquires Opentrends for Digital Transformation

SEIDOR, founded in 1982, is based in Barcelona, Spain. The company has 2,746 employees listed on LinkedIn. SEIDOR’s areas of expertise include consulting, technology, technology consulting, business systems integration, outsourcing, information technology consulting, business process outsourcing, digital transformation, cybersecurity and cloud.

Opentrends is based in Barcelona, Spain. The company has 335 employees listed on LinkedIn. Opentrends’ areas of expertise include consulting and engineering, experience design, cloud, eLearning, TaaS, digital transformation, IoT, Agile, data, software development, application development, UX strategy, service design, eHealth, connected car, digital banking, systems integration, omnichannel, user experience, and ZBE. Opentrends specializes in the public sector and large multinational companies, in areas including banking, automotive, education, manufacturing and retail.

The acquisition will enhance SEIDOR’s expertise in the adoption of new technologies like AI, IoT, smart cities and connected cars, according to the companies. SEIDOR also expands its offering with Opentrends’ digital agency, which operates as Failfast.design and specializes in user experience (UX), visual design (UI), creativity and digital content. In addition, the firms will pursue further innovation, design and digital product development.

Opentrends current management will lead the new business unit that will spin out from the firm’s development of advanced applications in the cloud, which will have a team of 500 professionals. The new unit’s aggregate annual revenue exceeds 50 million dollars, according to Opentrends.

SEIDOR and OpenTrends: Driving Growth

Josep Benito, CEO of SEIDOR, commented on the news:

“The integration of the Opentrends management team and consultants in SEIDOR allows us to continue driving our growth in specialized areas, such as the development of cloud applications and digital transformation, offering customers the best technology services today, as well as strengthening our international capillarity, thanks to our direct presence in India and USA.“

Xavier Buscallà, CEO of Opentrends Inc. and director of SEIDOR’s new business unit, said: