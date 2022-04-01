Podcast: Secure Cloud File Sharing for MSPs Explained
How Work From Anywhere (WFA) has accelerated the need for MSPs to shift unstructured SMB customer data to secure cloud file systems. Egnyte's Eric Anthony explains the challenges & opportunities.
How can MSPs (managed service providers) generate new revenues while providing secure file servers in the cloud? Eric Anthony, director of MSP community and partner enablement at Egnyte, offers guidance in this podcast with ChannelE2E Editorial Director Joe Panettieri.
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 — Introductions.
- 0:54 — Why MSPs should help end-customers move unstructured data into the cloud. Plus, how COVID-19 and Work From Home (WFH) trends have accelerated that trend.
- 1:55 — Why VPNs and on-premises servers aren’t the right answer for remote access to SMB business files.
- 3:22 – -How MSPs can mitigate risk and improve security when deploying cloud file services.
- 5:22 — How an Egnyte cloud file server can mimmic on-premises permissions — which minimizes end-customer training.
- 6:22 — The monthly recurring revenue (MRR) opportunity for MSPs.
- 7:54 — The onramp for MSPs: How long does it take to get up to speed on secure cloud file sharing? Free licenses for MSP use, and initial training on sales, deployment and training.
- 9:07 — Is this a horizontal or vertical market opportunity — or both?
- 9:28 — The additional compliance capabilities that are purpose built for specific use cases.
- 10:42 — How MSPs can get started: Visit www.Egnyte.com/msp for partner program information — including a not-for-resale version that MSPs can use internally.
- 11:21 — Conclusion.
