Scantron Technology Solutions Acquires ServRight

IT, cloud, security, print and hardware lifecycle solutions provider Scantron Technology Solutions (STS) has acquired ServRight for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 302 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, ServRight is a technical service and support solutions provider that offers various support services for hardware like electro-mechanical devices, digital signage, kiosks, lockers, document scanners, printers, servers and more.

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, STS is a division of Scantron Corporation, the well-known provider of assessment and exam materials worldwide. Scantron Corporation was itself acquired by Transom Capital Group in 2019. In 2018, Scantron Corp acquired IT Nexus, a managed services provider (MSP) with healthcare expertise in Omaha, Nebraska.

The combination of STS and ServRight will allow the company’s customers to address IT staffing challenges, mitigate supply chain issues and improve the return on their technology investments, according to STS.

STS Acquires ServeRight: Leadership Insight

Cathy Pickoski, CEO, Scantron, commented:

“The addition of ServRight technology experts creates an expansive hardware support delivery model to evolve customer experiences, modernize legacy workspaces and deliver long-term success. This acquisition also benefits ServRight customers by providing them enhanced managed services solutions.”

James Oh, partner at Transom and owner of Scantron Corporation, said:

“ServRight has delivered high-quality products and services for more than 25 years with a strong customer base and is a key strategic investment for STS. Managed services is the core of STS, and this acquisition strengthens their position in the market.”

Jill Dusenberry, COO and co-owner, ServRight, added: