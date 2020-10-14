ScalePad, Formerly Warranty Master, Launches Software ALM for MSPs

Warranty Master has rebranded as ScalePad and launched software-centric asset lifecycle management (ALM) capabilities for MSPs, the company disclosed this morning. The overall goal: Provide MSPs with a complete view of customers’ hardware and software infrastructure, which allows MSPs to further pinpoint monthly recurring revenue (MRR), risk mitigation and performance opportunities.

ScalePad is led and funded by familiar names. Passportal and Level Platforms veteran Dan Wensley, who helped MSPs to pioneer recurring revenue models, joined the company as CEO in June 2019. Anthony Day, who led ScalePad during its inception as Warranty Master, remains deeply focused on product and engineering. The company is backed by Top Down Ventures — a SaaS-focused investment firm led by IT Glue founder Chris Day. (Anthony and Chris are brothers.)

Top Down Ventures and Chis Day tend to be long-term thinkers who focus on profitable growth rather than growth-at-all-costs expansion strategies. Also, Wensley understands the nuances of scaling a SaaS-based business that serves MSPs. Translation: It’s a safe bet ScalePad was on solid financial footing ahead of the company rebranding and ALM platform launch for software applications.

ScalePad (Formerly Warranty Master): Business Expansion

ScalePad, which now has 60 employees, has been in growth mode ahead of the name change and ALM launch. Among the business metrics ScalePad disclosed today:

The company now serves more than 8,000+ MSP partners in 76 countries, up from 5,000 partners when Wensley joined the company in mid-2019.

ScalePad has 30+ Alliance Partners and integrations with such MSP-centric technology companies as ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, SolarWinds MSP and NinjaRMM.

More than 60% of the MSP 501 community leverages ScalePad

From its inception, Warranty Master’s SaaS platform helped MSPs to pinpoint various hardware warranty opportunities within customer networks. Savvy MSPs use the platform to lift monthly recurring revenue, while also planning long-term hardware upgrades and refreshes that ultimately reduce emergency service desk calls.

ScalePad: Hardware & Software Asset Management for MSPs

Fast forward to present day, and the business has transformed into ScalePad to help MSPs further scale their businesses, Wensley and Chris Day tell ChannelE2E. The new Software Asset Management capabilities allow MSPs to:

Standardize software versions and RMM agent installs proactively across an entire client base.

Identify opportunities for hardware renewals and replacements.

View a dashboard that tracks the overall health of customers’ software.

Quick math suggests ScalePad’s software strategy will vastly increase its total addressable market opportunities. Ahead of the ALM software launch, each ScalePad partner was managing roughly 2,700 hardware assets (on average). So what’s the associated ALM opportunity for software? Consider this: Each piece of customer hardware has roughly 8 to 10 applications that require management, ScalePad estimates.