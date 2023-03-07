Automation and GRC M&A: ScalePad Acquires ControlMap

The acquisition of ControlMap adds security and compliance services to ScalePad’s existing offering and deepens its partner relationships.

ScalePad, which provides asset lifecycle management automation and is backed by Integrity Growth Partners, has acquired ControlMap, a governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform for MSPs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 67 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

ScalePad, founded in 2015, is based in Vancouver, Canada. The company has 128 employees listed on LinkedIn. ScalePad’s areas of expertise include MSP growth with applications that simplify, centralize, and automate complex processes.

ControlMap, founded in 2020, is based in Bellevue, Washington. The company has 14 employees listed on LinkedIn. ControlMap is a cybersecurity compliance automation platform for MSPs that supports SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, CMMC2, and over 35 additional frameworks.

The acquisition adds security and compliance services to ScalePad’s existing offering, which the company says will deepen its relationship with its partners. Combined with ScalePad’s solutions, including Lifecycle Manager, Backup Radar, Cognition360, and Services Marketplace, ControlMap offers MSPs the ability to effectively manage cybersecurity compliance internally and for their clients, ScalePad said.

ControlMap CEO Pallav Tandon will join ScalePad’s executive leadership as general manager of governance, risk, and compliance solutions.

ScalePad Acquires ControlMap: Executive Commentary

Dan Wensley, CEO, ScalePad, commented:

“Combined with ScalePad’s existing solutions, we now have extended our capabilities to further deliver a unified and integrated solution set for MSPs looking to drive growth and manage risk. We are thrilled to welcome ControlMap’s partners and employees to the ScalePad team, which is now over 150 strong.”

Pallav Tandon, CEO, ControlMap, said:

“ScalePad is a market leader in the MSP community, known for its top-performing applications that increase revenue and efficiency. By integrating ControlMap’s solution with ScalePad’s offerings, we are excited to provide our shared partners with access to a highly-automated, comprehensive cybersecurity compliance and risk management platform. ScalePad believes in our goal — to empower every MSP in the world to complete their compliance journey and extend this capability to their clients. Together we can now accomplish this.”

ScqalePad’s Growth Trajectory

ScalePad was originally known as Warranty Master but rebranded itself in October 2020. In July 2021, the company received an equity injection led by Integrity Growth Partners (IGP).

In November 2021, the company began to grow through acquisition, buying Backup Radar, an end-to-end automation platform for backup monitoring, reporting and compliance. In February 2023, ScalePad acquired business intelligence and analytics platform Cognition360.