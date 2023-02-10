ScalePad, which provides asset lifecycle management automation and is backed by Integrity Growth Partners, has acquired business intelligence and analytics platform Cognition360 for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal 40 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

ScalePad, founded in 2015, is based in Vancouver, Canada. The company has 128 employees listed on LinkedIn. ScalePad’s areas of expertise include MSP growth with applications that simplify, centralize, and automate complex processes.

Cognition360, founded in 2015, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has 13 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cognition360’s areas of expertise include business process improvement, business consulting, business intelligence, data warehouse, SQL, business analysis, technical analysis, data modeling, Azure, cloud, vCIO, project management, reporting, ConnectWise and MSPs.

Cognition360 leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics that boosts an MSP’s productivity and profitability. ScalePad says it will combine Cognition360’s business intelligence platform with its own existing solutions, including Lifecycle Manager, Backup Radar, and Services Marketplace.

ScalePad Acquires Cognition360: Executive Insight

Dan Wensley, CEO, ScalePad, commented:

“At ScalePad, our mission is to empower MSPs to operate more efficiently while enhancing the client experience. Cognition360 is a proven solution that aligns perfectly with this goal. Business Intelligence is imperative for our partners, and this acquisition marks the beginning of our plans to bring advanced BI technology to MSPs. This strategic move, following the successful acquisition of Backup Radar in 2021, solidifies ScalePad’s position as a market leader and reinforces the company’s record-breaking financial performance in 2022. We are excited to welcome Cognition360’s partners and employees to the ScalePad team.”

Aaron Kennedy, CEO, Cognition360, said:

“ScalePad is a recognized market leader in the MSP community for their innovative software solutions that drive revenue and efficiency. Combined with ScalePad’s Lifecycle Manager, Backup Radar, and Services Marketplace, we can seamlessly integrate and provide Cognition360’s insights to thousands of our shared partners, keeping true to ScalePad’s mission of delivering ‘The Best Apps in Your Stack.’ This will allow us to empower MSPs of all sizes with the data they need to make well-informed decisions for serving their clients.”

ScalePad’s New COO

ScalePad also announces the appointment of Denes Purnhauser as Chief Operating Officer and Ryan Sigouin as Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions. Their focus will be on implementing operational excellence to ensure the seamless integration of Cognition360 and future acquisitions, the company said.

Both Purnhauser and Sigouin have extensive experience in the MSP marketplace. Aaron Kennedy will join ScalePad’s executive leadership team as General Manager, Business Intelligence & Analytics Solutions.

Wensley said:

“In 2021, Integrity Growth Partners (IGP) invested in ScalePad, supporting our growth strategy to acquire companies and technology solutions that align with our mission to democratize the best apps for MSPs of all sizes and give them a competitive edge over those using legacy products. Our data architecture and team are focussed on rapidly integrating new apps into our platform, creating a cohesive suite for our partners to focus on their clients’ needs. With the addition of Denes and Ryan to our executive leadership team, we’re well-positioned to pursue acquisition opportunities that align with our mission.”

ScqalePad’s Growth

ScalePad was originally known as Warranty Master, but rebranded itself in October 2020. In July 2021, the company received an equity injection led by Integrity Growth Partners (IGP).

In November 2021, the company began to grow through acquisition, buying Backup Radar, an end-to-end automation platform for backup monitoring, reporting and compliance.