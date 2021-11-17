ScalePad Acquires Backup Radar; MSPs Gain Integrated Lifecycle Management, Data Protection

ScalePad, backed by Integrity Growth Partners, has acquired Backup Radar, an end-to-end automation platform for backup monitoring, reporting and compliance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Backup Radar and ScalePad: Commitment to MSP Partners

Backup Radar, founded in 2015 by Patrick Leonard, has locations in Covington, Louisiana and Vancouver, British Columbia. Roughly 1,000 MSPs leverage Backup Radar to monitor over 375,000 backups daily, the seller indicated.

Meanwhile, ScalePad’s software allows MSPs to automate asset lifecycle management across hardware, software and warranty services. ScalePad, previously known as Warranty Master, supports roughly 8,500 MSPs. ScalePad CEO Dan Wensley is a well-known MSP software industry pioneer who previously held key posts at Passportal (now owned by N-able) and Level Platforms (which developed RMM software now owned by Barracuda).

The ScalePad and Backup Radar businesses have similar business DNA. Top Down Ventures, an investment firm led by former IT Glue CEO Chris Day, made early investments in both ScalePad and Backup Radar.

ScalePad Acquires Backup Radar: “The Same Vision and DNA”

In a prepared statement about the M&A deal, Leonard said:

“I am thrilled that Backup Radar partners and employees are joining ScalePad. With ScalePad’s veteran leadership and hyper-focus on IT service providers, the combined organization will provide Backup Radar with the tools needed to continually impress partners and their clients.”

Doyl Burkett, managing partner and founder at IGP, added:

“The team at Integrity Growth Partners was happy to help fund this strategic acquisition for ScalePad. We see a tremendous opportunity in the MSP market and Backup Radar was a natural fit with ScalePad’s people, partners and platform. We look forward to working with Dan and his team on future acquisitions that will strengthen their position as a leading technology provider for MSPs worldwide.”

Wensley concluded:

“We are excited to welcome Backup Radar employees and partners to ScalePad. While we share hundreds of partners globally, our plan is to leverage our combined resources to deliver increased value and enhanced services to all partners and both platforms while maintaining each products’ independence in the market. Both companies share the same vision and DNA, making the addition of Backup Radar to ScalePad a perfect fit.”

M&A and Investments: Backup, Disaster Recovery (BDR) and Data Protection

Meanwhile, M&A activity within the data protection market remains strong. Private equity firms and venture capitalists also continue to invest in the sector amid strong MSP and customer demand for data protection services.

