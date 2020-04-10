SBA PPP Loan Alternatives for Small Businesses and Channel Partners

Struggling with the Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application? These lending & financing alternatives for SMBs & channel partners may help.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) remains in high-demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Still, many small business owners and channel partners are struggling to apply for the loans because of various banking and SBA hurdles.

To assist, ChannelE2E offers this list of alternative lending, financing, loan and debt relief programs for small businesses and channel partners. The programs below are sorted alphabetically, and the list is updated regularly.

Send updates and potential additions to ChannelE2E Content Czar Joe Panettieri (Joe@AfterNines.com).

Small Business Loans, Financing & Debt Relief Options

Acronis and Lendio: The duo is partnering to help MSPs and channel partners access money more quickly from various sources — including the CARES Act and PPP program. Acronis is a data protection and cybersecurity software company. Lendio is a marketplace for small business loans in the U.S. Through Lendio’s free service, business owners can fill out one 15-minute loan application and get access to loan options from more than 75 lenders in the U.S. Lendio’s loan advisors advocate on a small business owner’s behalf to help them pinpoint the loan that’s right for their business, the company says.

ConnectWise Hand Wash Karaoke: The IT management and business automation software provider is running this program to raise money for technology solutions providers (TSPs). Check in with your ConnectWise representative for more info.

D&H Distributing has established several new credit options along with finance partners including DLL for qualified D&H partners. The options include…

Finance Programs , for qualified partners: DLL and one additional D&H finance partner is offering 60-day terms for all orders placed through D&H until the end of June. D&H is the only distributor to be granted such terms from these partners. Lenovo’s 60-day program has been extended to a 90-day term through the end of June. Resellers can take advantage of this offer channel-wide.

, for qualified partners: Existing D&H Programs to Support VARs include: Ongoing credit increases : The distributor has rolled-out more than $180 million in credit in Fiscal Year 2020 to-date (May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020). Close to $50 million in credit increases were extended in March 2020 alone, supporting 200 customers. The Assignment of Funds Program : This no-cost financing program eliminates obstacles for orders from larger end-users with significant credit, such as schools and government agencies, streamlining the credit process. D&H Leasing Programs : The distributor offers competitive programs with flexible terms for 12-month, 24-month, and 36-month leases. D&H’s DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) Program : This offering allows resellers to deliver a suite of client devices (e.g., notebooks, workstations, desktops, thin-clients, and tablets) via a multi-year, subscription-based term. It allows businesses to move unexpected IT purchases to a monthly payment structure.



For more information on D&H’s current program, plus additional finance partners and programs, please visit D&H’s Financial Services page or email credit@dandh.com for information. New D&H partners can visit the following link to apply for DLL’s offering. Call (800) 877-1200 to speak to a D&H credit representative.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Emergency Advance: Provides an advance, which does not need to be repaid, of up to $10,000 within three days of applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

GreatAmerica Financial Services: Check in directly with the channel-savvy financing firm for details about their COVID-19 partner financing efforts.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise: HPE is designating more than $2 billion in financing specifically to help customers with their financial challenges stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, including cash-flow or liquidity issues. HPE Financial Services is also introducing a Payment Relief Program to help customers acquire new technology.

Ingram Micro: The latest Ingram Micro efforts include:

New Ingram Micro Kickstart Financing and Future Funds Programs;

$100 million in additional credit to U.S. partners; and $10 million to Canadian partners. That overall effort spans approximately 2,000 channel partners across North America;

waiving financial services fees; and

exclusive payment terms to members of Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance and SMB Alliance Communities.

Here are additional details for the financing efforts:

KickStart Financing and Future Funds: The programs, available immediately to U.S. and Canadian partners, “allow channel partners additional cash flow options to finance the technology, services and support needed in real-time, allowing for more complete solutions to be sold together,” the distributor says.

The programs, available immediately to U.S. and Canadian partners, “allow channel partners additional cash flow options to finance the technology, services and support needed in real-time, allowing for more complete solutions to be sold together,” the distributor says. Future Funds: Features interest only payments for six months and starting payments as low as 1.5% of the total purchase price. At month seven the customer is presented a choice to pay off the balance or finance for an additional 12 to 60 months.

Features interest only payments for six months and starting payments as low as 1.5% of the total purchase price. At month seven the customer is presented a choice to pay off the balance or finance for an additional 12 to 60 months. More Options: Additional Ingram Micro financing solutions for U.S. and Canadian channel partners include Direct Express, Technology as a Service, End-user Financing, Manufacturer Financing, Lockbox Solutions.

Other Places to Check

We’re poking around and looking for updates from such financial organizations as:

More information about Ingram Micro financial solutions is available here.

Kaseya Cares: The IT management and business automation software provider rolled out a $10.5 million program to assist MSPs and customers. The effort includes (1) Government Relief Navigation, (2) Business Guidance and (3) Direct Financial Assistance.

SBA Debt Relief: The SBA is providing a financial reprieve to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SBA Express Bridge Loans: Enables small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly.

Send updates to ChannelE2E Content Czar Joe Panettieri (Joe@AfterNines.com).