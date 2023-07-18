SASE Company Netskope Unveils New MSP Partner Program

SASE provider Netskope has unveiled a new managed service provider (MSP) program to help partners expand their revenue streams.

The newly announced program is an extension of Netskope’s existing Evolve Partner Program and aims to help partners expand their revenue streams with an additional route to market and profitable service offerings.

The program provides flexible licensing options, dedicated MSP Partner resources, and a new technical support accreditation that complements the Netskope Service Delivery Specialization, according to the company.

Netskope’s SASE platform includes cloud, data, and network security. Partners have the option to offer the full spectrum or a portion of these solutions in a packaged managed service offering to their customers.

Netskope MSP Program: The Details

According to Netskope, the new program features a new as-a-service business model framework and includes the availability of tools and resources to support partners as they develop and deliver managed Netskope SASE offerings:

Partner licensing and packages: Includes simplified and flexible SKU pricing, new solution packages across the Netskope product portfolio, and a new Deal Protection Program to register MSP opportunities.

Includes simplified and flexible SKU pricing, new solution packages across the Netskope product portfolio, and a new Deal Protection Program to register MSP opportunities. Technical accreditation and support: Two partner technical training tracks dedicated to implementation and support, including the introduction of five new training modules, access to a dedicated global support portal, and a new MSP Partner support process.

Two partner technical training tracks dedicated to implementation and support, including the introduction of five new training modules, access to a dedicated global support portal, and a new MSP Partner support process. Dedicated partner portal: Introduction of a dedicated MSP Portal exclusively accessible to Netskope MSP Partners includes tools, trainings, support, and access to the MSP Opportunity Registration.

Netskope’s New MSP Offering: Additional Commentary

Kristin Carnes, vice president, global channel programs and strategy, Netskope, commented:

“Netskope continues to build programs that unlock as much opportunity as possible for our global partner ecosystem. The formalized Managed Service Provider Program arms partners with the support and tools they need to successfully build out managed service offerings and deliver a fully managed Netskope SASE solution to their customers.”

Dave Rogers, senior vice president, alliances and global channel sales, Netskope, added: