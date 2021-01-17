Sapphire Systems Acquires SAP Business One Partner Pioneer B1

Sapphire Systems, backed by private equity firm Horizon Capital, has acquired SAP Business One partner Pioneer B1. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 39 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Sapphire Systems Buys Pioneer B1: SAP Partner Synergies

Sapphire Systems, founded in 1993, specializes in enterprise software applications management in the ERP (enterprise resource planning) market — assisting customers with SAP and Infor applications. The company has 1,000 customers worldwide. Sapphire is headquartered in London, England, with sales, services and development locations throughout the United Kingdom, United States, Latin America and Asia.

The Pioneer B1 deal allows UK-based Sapphire Systems to gain a deeper SAP customer footprint in the United States. Pioneer B1 is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This is Sapphire Systems’ second acquisition this month. The other deal involved buying ITOM Solution — a UK-based ServiceNow, Cisco AppDynamics and Dynatrace partner.

The two acquisitions come roughly one year after Horizon Capital invested in Sapphire Systems. The Horizon investment essentially positioned Sapphire Systems to make acquisitions, Horizon Capital Partner Luke Kingston said in January 2020. Sapphire had roughly 250 employees at the time of the Horizon Capital investment.

Sapphire Systems Buys Pioneer B1: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Sapphire Systems CEO Ian Caswell said:

“We are delighted to welcome the Pioneer team into Sapphire at such an exciting time for the company and our customers. This is an important acquisition for Sapphire as it strengthens our presence in the US market, further building upon the operation we already have in place.” “The Pioneer B1 team is widely respected within the US SAP community and have a reputation for delivering outstanding customer service. We are absolutely committed to maintaining the high levels of service to which their clients are accustomed.” “This acquisition comes quickly after the recent acquisition of ITOM Solution and is another great addition to the group. Pioneer B1 has a fantastic reputation in its market, one which is clearly growing and fragmented. We are delighted to be supporting Ian and the team as Sapphire further strengthens its market leading position.”

