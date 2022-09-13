SAP Partner M&A: Vision33 Acquires Orchard House Solutions

SAP solutions integrator Vision33 has acquired Orchard House Solutions, an SAP reseller and implementation gold partner for SAP Business ByDesign. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vision33 Acquires SAP Partner Orchard House Solutions

Vision33, founded in 2003, is based in Irvine, California. The company has 401 employees listed on LinkedIn. Vision33’s areas of expertise include SAP Business One, TOTALCare, SAP Business One implementation and training services, SME business solutions, subsidiary integration and custom industry solutions.

Orchard House Solutions, founded in 2014, is based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England. The company has 31 employees listed on LinkedIn. Orchard House Solutions’ areas of expertise include SAP Business ByDesign, FMCG, pharmaceutical, projects, engineering, training, life sciences, project-based ERP, ERP, consulting, HR, SAP Analytics Cloud, integration, CONNECTED, BambooHR, BambooHR UK and distribution.

Orchard House Solutions was named the fastest-growing SAP Business ByDesign partner in the UK and Ireland in 2020 and 2021 and partner of the year for most new customer names for SAP Business ByDesign in the UK and Ireland for 2021.

The acquisition will grow Vision33’s existing SAP Business ByDesign practice and expand its offerings to include two human capital solutions: BambooHR and SAP SuccessFactors, the companies said.

Tony Whalen, president of Vision33 UK, commented on the news:

“Vision33 is thrilled about the Orchard House Solutions acquisition. It will allow us to give SAP Business ByDesign customers a larger global consulting team with deep product expertise, scalability, and domain-specific knowledge. We can also expand the reach of our industry-leading TOTAL Care support program and integration solutions to provide better customer value globally.”

Greg Durrans, CEO at Orchard House Solutions, added:

“We’re proud to join the Vision33 team, which has had worldwide success with SAP Business One and its innovation solutions. Together, as Vision33, we have a shared focus on customer success and look forward to offering even greater value to our UK customers with additional products, expertise, and value-add programs like TOTAL Care support.”

SAP M&A Activity

M&A activity within the SAP partner ecosystem remains steady to strong. Key buyers have included such global systems integrators, consulting giants and MSPs (managed IT service providers) like Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, Dimension Data, HCL, IBM and NTT Communications.

The goal, in many cases, involves a regional or talent land grab — designed to help end customers accelerate migrations from on-premises applications to cloud-based SAP options across enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), HANA and more. More recently, SAP partner M&A deals have also focused on supply chain security and application security expertise.

