21 SAP Partner Mergers, Acquisitions: MSP and Consulting Firm Buyout List

SAP partner mergers & acquisitions remain steady as MSPs & IT consulting firms seek to accelerate SAP cloud application deployments. Here's an M&A deal list.

Mergers and acquisition activity in the SAP partner ecosystem has remained relatively steady over the past two years or so. Key buyers have included such global systems integrators, consulting giants and MSPs (managed IT service providers) like Accenture, Capgemini, Dimension Data, HCL, and NTT Communications.

The goal, in many cases, involves a regional or talent land grab — designed to help end-customers accelerate migrations from on-premises applications to cloud-based SAP options.

Who were the buyers and sellers? Here’s a chronological sampling of SAP partner M&A deals that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have tracked: