21 SAP Partner Mergers, Acquisitions: MSP and Consulting Firm Buyout List
SAP partner mergers & acquisitions remain steady as MSPs & IT consulting firms seek to accelerate SAP cloud application deployments. Here's an M&A deal list.
Mergers and acquisition activity in the SAP partner ecosystem has remained relatively steady over the past two years or so. Key buyers have included such global systems integrators, consulting giants and MSPs (managed IT service providers) like Accenture, Capgemini, Dimension Data, HCL, and NTT Communications.
The goal, in many cases, involves a regional or talent land grab — designed to help end-customers accelerate migrations from on-premises applications to cloud-based SAP options.
Who were the buyers and sellers? Here’s a chronological sampling of SAP partner M&A deals that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have tracked:
- March 2020: SAP partner EPI-USE acquired Afonza.
- February 2020: Accenture acquired Icon Integration.
- January 2020: Itelligence acquired ISS Consulting.
- January 2020: Accenture acquired Maihiro.
- November 2019: Accenture acquired Silveo.
- November 2019: SoftwareOne acquired BNW Consulting, an SAP partner that migrates customer applications to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) & Microsoft Azure public clouds.
- September 2019: Vision33, an IT consulting firm, acquired B1 Systems of the United Kingdom. Both companies are SAP Business One cloud application deployment partners.
- June 2019: Secure-24, an NTT Communications company, acquired SAP managed services provider Symmetry Holding.
- January 2019: Cybersecurity & compliance company Onapsis acquired SAP security solutions provider Virtual Forge.
- January 2019: DXC acquired EG A/S.
- November 2018: Accenture buying Intrigo Systems, a U.S.-based SAP partner.
- July 2018: Konica Minolta Business Solutions acquired MWS Intelligence.
- June 2018: HCL Technologies acquired H&D International Group.
- June 2018: Dimension Data acquired a majority stake in London-based SAP partner e2y.
- May 2018: Private equity firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) acquired SAP data automation partner Winshuttle Holdings.
- March 2018: Milan-based Techedge S.P.A. acquired NIMBL, a 100-person SAP partner focused on midmarket and enterprise managed services.
- February 2018: One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, acquired Rizing LLC, an SAP-focused provider of IT systems integration and implementation services.
- November 2018: Accenture acquired Intrigo Systems.
- November 2017: NTT Communications Corp. acquired Secure-24 Intermediate Holdings, a U.S.-based managed services provider (MSP) focused on hosted SAP, Oracle and Microsoft solutions.
- September 2017: Capgemini acquired Lyons Consulting Group, a 300-person Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Hybris and Magento partner.
- September 2017: Lightwell, an IT services and solutions provider in Dublin, Ohio, acquired BAAX LLC—a Columbus, Ohio-based consulting firm that specializes in SAP and Oracle data analytics.
No Comments