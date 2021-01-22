SAP, Microsoft Integrate Teams, Expand Strategic Cloud Partnership

SAP and Microsoft announced they will collaborate to integrate Microsoft Teams across SAP’s solution portfolio, according to a statement from the companies.

The companies also formalized the existing expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate adoption of SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure to simplify and streamline customers’ journeys to the cloud, according to the statement.

SAP and Microsoft Integrate Teams Across SAP Solutions Portfolio

SAP and Microsoft said the new integrations between Microsoft Teams and SAP solutions will include SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Customer Experience to enable innovation, increase employee productivity and engagement, deliver collaborative learning and support global growth, according to the statement. The integrations should be available in mid-2021.

The companies also are expanding their 2019 cloud partnership with new cloud automation offerings and integration for SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure, according to the statement. This integration will expand interoperability with Microsoft Azure to facilitate customers moving to the cloud, the companies said.

The partnership simplifies migration of on-premises editions of SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud, expanded digital enterprise road maps, reference architectures and technical guidance and increased investments in platform and infrastructure. The companies will further develop automated migrations, improved operations, monitoring and security, according to the statement.

SAP and Microsoft: Expanded Cloud Partnership

“New ways of working, collaborating and interacting completely transform how we operate,” said Christian Klein, SAP CEO and member of the executive board. “By integrating Microsoft Teams across our solution portfolio, we will bring collaboration to the next level, jointly determining the future of work and enabling the frictionless enterprise. Our trusted partnership with Microsoft is focused on continuously advancing customer success. That’s why we are also expanding interoperability with Azure.”

“The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. “By bringing together the power of Azure and Teams with SAP’s solutions, we will help more organizations harness the power of the cloud so they can more quickly adapt and innovate going forward.”