SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud and HPE GreenLake: Have It Your Way

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and SAP have partnered to deliver the customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with HPE GreenLake.

GreenLake is HPE’s “have it your way” alternative to public cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Instead of forcing customers to shift workloads to the public cloud, the HPE GreenLake-SAP solution can be delivered as a:

fully managed service at the edge;

solution in the customer’s data center; or

solution in a colocation facility of their choice.

SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with HPE GreenLake Further Explained

Customers will be able to keep their SAP software landscape and data on-premises while gaining the benefits of a public-cloud experience that’s subscription-based, agile and elastic, the HPE GreenLake team asserts.

The new SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition includes compute, storage and networking technologies that are certified and pre-configured for SAP software, the companies said in the statement.

HPE will supply, install and manage the infrastructure, while SAP will add their complex, private cloud operating expertise. The SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition will be delivered as a turnkey, OPEX, cloud subscription offering that will be available through SAP.

Addressing Obstacles to Cloud Adoption

In a prepared statement about the offering, Keith White, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services, said:

“Customers are increasingly turning to HPE GreenLake to enable them to benefit from the agility and flexibility of the cloud while also offering the security, data sovereignty, compliance, visibility, and cost controls of an on-premises deployment.”

Added Peter Pluim, EVP, global head of enterprise cloud services, SAP in the statement: